Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

11.03.2021
DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 11, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces that subscription rights relating to warrants to acquire 283,389 Ordinary Shares (the “Warrants”) have been exercised. In order to satisfy the exercise of the Warrants, the Company on 11 March 2021 issued 283,389 ordinary shares of £0.06 each (“Ordinary Shares”) from treasury.

The Warrants were issued in connection with the listing of the Company on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2016. Each warrant entitles the warrant holder to exercise subscription rights to subscribe for Ordinary Shares at a subscription price of £1.44 per Ordinary Share.

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 183,593,296 Ordinary Shares. Following the above transfer from treasury, the Company now holds 4,508,314 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,084,982. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

About Amryt
Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases.  Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept / Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control.  For additional information, please follow this link

