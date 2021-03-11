Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Two Promotions

Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth, noted, “Consistent with our effort to support Plymouth’s continued growth, we brought Anthony on board last fall to work closely with our CFO, Dan Wright. Anthony has enhanced our senior management group with his knowledge of the public real estate markets and deep experience in managing growing teams, allowing him to make a number of contributions to our financial reporting and accounting functions in short order. This promotion recognizes those accomplishments and the key role he is expected to play in our future growth.

Mr. Saladino joined Plymouth in October 2020 as Senior Vice President of Accounting. He has considerable experience in leading finance and accounting teams with publicly traded companies such as AFIN and NYC REIT as Chief Accounting Officer from 2017 to 2019 and with The Ryland Group (now Lennar) from 2004 to 2011 as Vice President of Finance. He has also led teams at leading private real estate portfolio companies such as The High Companies as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller from 2015 to 2017 and other private equity real estate firms in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer and Managing Partner. Mr. Saladino began his career in public accounting at EY in 2000, focusing primarily on publicly traded REITs. He is a CPA and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, an M.S. in Accounting from the University of Virginia and a B.S. in Finance from CSU.

“I am also pleased to announce that we have promoted Kimberly Maidment to Director of ESG. Kim has been with us for several years and is an integral part of our legal team. She will lead our environmental, social and governance reporting efforts and work across the organization and various operating partners regarding these disciplines as they relate to our day-to-day operations.”

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership, management, redevelopment and development of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets, as well as select sub-markets, with access to large pools of skilled labor in the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statement, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005170/en/