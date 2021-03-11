 

Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 12:59  |  38   |   |   

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it has entered into a six-year strategic partnership with Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, to accelerate its digital transformation and ambition to be CO2 neutral.

Palantir Foundry was designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources and make the best possible use of their data. Faurecia will use Palantir's Foundry software to gain further insight into its data across the company, from manufacturing to purchasing, from engineering to finances.

Built on top of Faurecia’s IT portfolio and contracted cloud services, Palantir Foundry will allow Faurecia to reduce raw material consumption, improve R&D competitiveness, secure purchasing excellence and track and measure overall CO2 neutrality efforts. The applications built on the data platform will contribute to generate digital twins, thus also enabling Faurecia’s capabilities to proactively simulate variability.

“The partnership with Palantir will trigger a major new step in our digital transformation, allowing to robustly scale our digitalization actions. Developing and strengthening our large-scale data capture and analysis will further increase agility, enhance the use of artificial intelligence and increase decision support and automation in Faurecia,” said Grégoire Ferré, Cockpit of the Future and Digital Services Factory Senior Vice President.

“The range of uses for Foundry across Faurecia shows the breadth of practical applications for our software in the manufacturing and automotive sectors,” said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar. “We are proud to partner with Faurecia in its mission to improve the efficiency of its products as well as its environmental footprint.”

In 2017, Faurecia started its digital transformation to boost its competitiveness and generate leading-edge performance in manufacturing and support functions. Digital quality and data analysis, smart automation, and manufacturing and execution systems are currently deployed at around 200 sites. To accelerate Faurecia’s digital transformation, the Group created the Digital Services Factory, which is developing AI systems and deploying industrial solutions progressively across sites and different functions using an Internet of Things (IoT) approach.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Visionäre Aktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it has entered into a six-year strategic partnership with Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, to accelerate its digital transformation and ambition to be CO2 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Palantir Announces “Double Click” Demo Event on April 14, 2021
03.03.21
5 Wachstumsaktien, bei denen Milliardäre ohne Ende zuschlagen
25.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets, Palantir, Baidu: Krypto und Big Data – in Zukunft investieren!
24.02.21
Opening Bell: Bitcoin, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, Gamestop, Palantir, Square, MicroStrategy
23.02.21
Meistgehandelte Aktien: Varta, Plug Power, BYD: Batterie- und Wasserstoff-Werte in den Smartbroker Top-5 der Woche
23.02.21
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
22.02.21
Bitcoin, WTI, Tesla, Baidu, Disney, Palantir, Varta, Thyssenkrupp, SAP - Märkte am Morgen
21.02.21
Palantir Technologies-Aktie: Jahreszahlen, Aussichten und Aktienbewertung
19.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow nach Rekord verhalten - Nasdaq im Minus
19.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow mit nächstem Rekord - Nasdaq ins Minus gedreht

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
734
Visionäre Aktie
19.02.21
172
Palantir IPO Thread