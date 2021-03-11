Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kivi, Risto Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Consti Plc LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20210311110347_15

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000178256

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 509 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 509 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.consti.fi

