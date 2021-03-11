 

RENAULT Renault Retail Group redefines its business model in France

PRESS RELEASE                                                                         

Renault Retail Group redefines its business model in France

  • As part of its plan to change the scope of consolidation announced in 2020, Renault Retail Group (RRG) is resizing its activities in France this year.
  • The plan calls for the sale of eight dealerships to reliable and robust purchasers while preserving jobs.
  • In a radically changing automotive market, RRG is rethinking its business model to meet the new needs of its customers and improve its profitability over the long term.

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 11th, 2021 – Renault Retail Group (RRG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Renault, announces the continuation of its project to change the scope of consolidation for the year 2021.

This project initiated in 2020 was presented today at the Central Social and Economic Committee. It comprises the disposal of eight dealerships in France. RRG has identified, with the support of Renault's market area France, reliable and robust purchasers - already marketing the group's brands - to enable business to continue and jobs to be maintained.

RRG is today operating in an automotive sector that is becoming increasingly digital and reducing the number of intermediaries. RRG must therefore rethink its business model in depth and follow the path of sustainable profitability by taking into account the profound changes in the automotive market and the evolution of customer needs. This transformation is fully in line with Groupe Renault’s Renaulution strategic plan.

About Renault Retail Group:
A wholly owned subsidiary of Renault, RRG is Groupe Renault’s leading distributor in Europe for vehicle sales and related services and after-sales activities.
RRG's mission is to distribute all of the Alliance's products and services to business and individual customers (Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Nissan in certain countries).
RRG is present in 13 European countries.

For more information :
Rie YAMANE
rie.yamane@renault.com 
Tel : +33 6 03 16 35 20

