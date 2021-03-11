Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc
NAV Announcement
The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces the following Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020:
|Pence per share
|Ordinary Shares
|72.4
|Foresight Williams Technology Shares
|97.7
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
