 

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 12:55  |  31   |   |   

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces the following Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020:

  Pence per share
Ordinary Shares 72.4
Foresight Williams Technology Shares 97.7

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group:                            020 3667 8181


