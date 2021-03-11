Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces the following Net Asset Values as at 31 December 2020:

Pence per share Ordinary Shares 72.4 Foresight Williams Technology Shares 97.7

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181