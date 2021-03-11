 

WANdisco announces partnership with Snowflake to accelerate data lake migration to the Snowflake Data Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

 WANdisco's LiveData Migrator's proven solution can help accelerate data lake migration to Snowflake without risk of business downtime or data loss

SAN RAMON, Calif.,, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to automate, accelerate and simplify the migration of on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads to Snowflake's data platform.

WANdisco's LiveData Migrator, the recommended Hadoop to cloud migration platform by Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, effortlessly migrates unstructured data of any scale to the cloud using a single scan, rather than costly and risky attempts to migrate data that can cause operational disruption and delay digital transformation. LiveData Migrator provides non-blocking and continuous data migration while enabling a hybrid cloud architecture for migrating production applications.

"WANdisco's LiveData Migrator has proven its capabilities to seamlessly move data lakes to the cloud with several Fortune 500 companies. Snowflake is seeing increased demand from enterprises seeking to migrate Hadoop workloads to Snowflake's Data Cloud. Our partnership with Snowflake will give enterprises peace of mind with accelerated Hadoop data migrations to Snowflake's platform that are fast and effortless," said WANdisco CEO and co-founder David Richards. "With this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to move their organization to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time."

There is an increasing demand from large enterprises seeking to digitally transform and take advantage of modern data and AI services in the cloud. Bringing WANdisco LiveData Migrator's capabilities of migrating large scale Hadoop analytical workloads with its ultra-fast non-blocking scan and replicating live data changes together with Snowflake's platform enables enterprises to seamlessly and efficiently adopt a new analytics platform in the cloud.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud is helping customers mobilize their data to unlock more business value than they would otherwise with on-premise Hadoop clusters," said Tarik Dwiek, Director of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "Our partnership with WANdisco and its LiveData Migrator platform will enable our customers to reduce migration costs and accelerate time to value by automating the data migration process, while minimizing risk of business disruption during the migration."

WANdisco is changing the future of migration with the 2020 launch of LiveData Migrator. The company's automated, self-service solution democratizes cloud data migration at any scale, by enabling companies to migrate Hadoop data from on-premises to Snowflake on a supported public cloud within minutes, even while the source data sets are under active use. With LiveData Migrator, businesses can migrate HDFS data without the expertise of engineers or other consultants. The platform enables enterprises to operate without any production system downtime or business disruption while ensuring the migration is complete and continuous, and any ongoing data changes are replicated to the target cloud environment. "It's as close to a silver bullet as you can find for this type of project," according to Gartner analyst Merv Adrian in an interview with TechTarget.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate, and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Cloud Services keep geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.

For more information, please contact:
Josh Turner
Silicon Valley Communications
turner@siliconvpr.com
917-231-0550



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WANdisco announces partnership with Snowflake to accelerate data lake migration to the Snowflake Data Cloud  WANdisco's LiveData Migrator's proven solution can help accelerate data lake migration to Snowflake without risk of business downtime or data loss SAN RAMON, Calif.,, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Mobile Health Application (mHealth Apps) Market to Reach US$ 315.4 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 44.4%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area