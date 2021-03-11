 

Platin Audio Debuts Sleek and Powerful New Product Line for Home Cinema Sound

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Following the 2020-21 success of the Platin Monaco 5.1 wireless surround sound system, Platin Audio is announcing an additional home cinema product line – The Platin Milan 5.1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005115/en/

Platin Milan 5.1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Platin Milan 5.1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Platin Milan 5.1 combines fashion, function and affordability together into a totally immersive, 360-degree sensory experience. Featuring WiSA Certified, compact and unobtrusive satellite speakers with a versatile wrap-around acoustic grill cloth, Milan easily blends into any comfortable living space.

Delivered in a single box, the new Milan surround sound system includes a low-profile and powerful subwoofer that is tied together with the other five Milan speakers over a lossless multi-channel network, utilizing the award-winning WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter. With SoundSend, both Milan and Monaco provide pure 24-bit uncompressed audio for a completely wireless entertainment soundscape. Compatible with all Smart TVs with an HDMI arc or eArc port, SoundSend is capable of recognizing newly added speakers, and Dolby Atmos for overhead sounds and effects, either virtually, or physically with overhead speakers, making it possible to upgrade with ease.

“We are excited to see this great system become available and deliver immersive audio performances at a great price point,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “A key goal at WiSA is to promote amazing home cinema experiences and help facilitate their availability across large spectrums of styles, prices, and performance levels, thus enabling adoption and enjoyment by a massive number of enthusiasts.”

“With three awards so far this year, the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, right along with WiSA Ready TVs and other WiSA Certified speakers and components, continues to raise the bar for simplified set-up and control of high performance home cinema systems,” said Ostrom.

Like Platin Monaco, Platin Milan utilizes the SoundSend mobile application for easy access and control of features like the MyZone, which allows users to create a “sweet spot” for ideal listening.

Platin Milan is available on Amazon today, and directly from Platinaudio.us in April, 2021. Platinaudio.us also includes additional individual speaker components for system upgrades.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Platin Audio Debuts Sleek and Powerful New Product Line for Home Cinema Sound Following the 2020-21 success of the Platin Monaco 5.1 wireless surround sound system, Platin Audio is announcing an additional home cinema product line – The Platin Milan 5.1. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the Upcoming Conferences
02.03.21
Summit Wireless Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter Update Conference Call on March 12th