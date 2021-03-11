 

Gatos Silver Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Santa Valeria Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at its Santa Valeria project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005129/en/

Santa Valeria Location Map (Graphic: Business Wire)

Santa Valeria Location Map (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Santa Valeria project, located in southern Chihuahua, Mexico, is five kilometers east of the Los Gatos Joint Venture’s 103,000-hectare Los Gatos District mineral concession block. Gatos Silver owns 100% of Santa Valeria, which appears to have similar geologic setting to the Cerro Los Gatos deposit on the eastern flank of the same sedimentary basin. Accordingly, the Santa Valeria mineralization is presumed to be related to eastern basin-bounding fault structures, and exploration by previous concession owners identified silver-bearing mineralization in the footwall zone of the target faults. An eighteen-hole, 5,400-meter drill campaign is planned for the initial test of the principal targets.

Stephen Orr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “The commencement of drilling at our wholly owned Santa Valeria project represents the achievement of another strategic milestone to broaden Gatos Silver’s mineral asset base. Santa Valeria is believed to be a basin-bounding, geologic mirror of Cerro Los Gatos and we are excited to initiate this drill campaign to explore the mineral potential on the eastern half of this prolific basin. The Santa Valeria campaign represents the Company’s first substantive work outside the Los Gatos District in over seven years. Given the extensive geologic understanding accumulated over the past decade at Cerro Los Gatos, we are eager to deploy this substantial knowledge to advance exploration at Santa Valeria.”

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gatos Silver Commences Drilling at Its 100% Owned Santa Valeria Project Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at its Santa Valeria project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Gatos Silver Finalizes Agreement to Increase Los Gatos JV Ownership to 70% and Extinguish the LGJV Working Capital Facility
01.03.21
Gatos Silver to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021
22.02.21
Gatos Silver Announces Restoration of Full Grid Power at Cerro Los Gatos
19.02.21
Gatos Silver Provides Update on Temporary Power Restriction at Cerro Los Gatos
10.02.21
Gatos Silver Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
16
GATOS Silver Inc - Explorer mit Fokus auf Mexiko und die USA