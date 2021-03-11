 

OCM Gold Fund Wins Lipper Award for Second Consecutive Year

Orrell Capital Management (OCM) announced today that the OCM Gold Fund, Advisors Class (ticker: OCMAX) has received the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the United Stated from Refinitiv for Best Precious Metals Equity Fund over the three, five, and ten-year periods ending December 31, 2020i.

Lipper Fund Awards honor funds that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to similar funds, based on Lipper’s proprietary performance-based methodology.

“We are honored to receive the 2021 Lipper Award for our OCM Gold Fund.” said Greg Orrell, President and Senior Portfolio Manager of OCM. “Being recognized for the second consecutive year is not only a testament to the performance of the fund versus its peers over all three time periods but is also confirmation of our skill and expertise in the precious metals equity space that our shareholders expect.”

“The events of the past year have only reinforced our long-held view that owning gold related assets is an important component of a well-diversified investment portfolio” added Mr. Orrell. “Since President Nixon closed the Gold Window in 1971, gold prices have been highly correlated to Total U.S. Federal Debt outstanding. In our opinion, owning gold assets is not just a portfolio diversifier, but also a hedge against undisciplined fiscal and monetary policies by policy makers.’

About Orrell Capital Management:

For more than 20 years, Orrell Capital Management (OCM) has been providing investors specialized active investment management in precious metals equities. OCM has a strong belief and understanding in gold’s monetary attributes and seeks to deliver investment performance through a disciplined approach utilizing our in-depth knowledge of gold’s monetary attributes and the precious metals mining industry. Our investment philosophy emphasizes preserving the long-term purchasing power of client portfolios as the foundation for maximizing total rates of return. We believe our precious metals equity products can provide favorable rates of return as a contra-cyclical investment in periods of declining financial asset markets. In addition, our management style of seeking value and growth in precious metals mining equities offers the opportunity for competitive total rates of return in stable gold market environments.

Wertpapier


