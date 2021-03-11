 ADC Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on March 18, 2021

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 and provide business updates.

To access the live call, please dial 833-303-1198 (domestic) or +1-914-987-7415 (international) and provide conference ID 4985202. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the ADC Therapeutics website at ir.adctherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.