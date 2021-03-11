 

KKR Bolsters Global Private Equity Business with Appointment of Dinesh Paliwal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Dinesh Paliwal, former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of HARMAN International, as a new Partner in KKR’s global private equity business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005340/en/

Dinesh Paliwal (Photo: Business Wire)

Dinesh Paliwal (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Mr. Paliwal will support the Firm in identifying global investment opportunities in the industrial, consumer and automotive sectors, as well as supporting KKR portfolio companies and their leadership teams in executing their operational and strategic growth plans.

Henry Kravis, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer at KKR, said: “We have known and followed Dinesh for a long time, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Firm. As CEO of HARMAN International, Dinesh did an extraordinary job in growing and positioning HARMAN as a global leader in the consumer and professional audio and automotive infotainment industry.”

Prior to HARMAN, Mr. Paliwal was President of ABB Ltd., a leader in automation and energy, and ran ABB Inc., where he served as Chairman and CEO of the North American business. He has served on multiple public company boards and today sits on the Boards of Bristol Myers Squibb, Nestlé and Raytheon Technologies. He received his BS from Indian Institute of Technology and his MS in Engineering and MBA in Finance from Miami University in Ohio.

Joe Bae, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer at KKR, added: “With more than three decades of leading global enterprises, Dinesh is a world-class executive with deep sector expertise, multicultural experience and an extensive network of relationships that will be invaluable to KKR as we continue to scale our investment businesses globally.”

“I am honored to join KKR, a pioneer in the private equity industry and the gold standard for improving businesses through its long-term investment approach,” said Mr. Paliwal. “At a time of global growth in the industrial and consumer goods sectors, I am looking forward to working closely with KKR’s global private equity teams and contributing to the Firm’s long and admirable track record of identifying and growing global champions, while creating substantial value for its Limited Partners.”

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Bolsters Global Private Equity Business with Appointment of Dinesh Paliwal KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Dinesh Paliwal, former Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of HARMAN International, as a new Partner in KKR’s global private equity business. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
KKR Expands Real Estate Industrial Footprint into Denver Market
09.03.21
Paige Secures Financing from KKR for Total Series C Funding Round of Over $125 Million
04.03.21
KKR Appoints Arturo Gutiérrez and Dane Holmes as New Independent Directors
04.03.21
KKR to Acquire Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)
03.03.21
New KKR Global Insights Report Discusses Value Creation through Reflation
01.03.21
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
25.02.21
Optiv Names Omaha Senior Lauren Harris Recipient of $40,000 Scholarship
22.02.21
KKR to Acquire Telefónica Chile’s Wholesale Fiber Optic Network to Create First Open Access Network in Chile
17.02.21
KKR to Acquire Flow Control Group from Bertram Capital
16.02.21
Optiv Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Services to Guide Organizations Through Federal Regulations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann