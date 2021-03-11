Flower One Advances Restructuring by Closing the Second Tranche of its Convertible Debenture Offering
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today announced: (A) the closing of the second tranche of its 2021 convertible debenture offering; (B) the satisfaction of certain conditions pursuant to the previously announced term loan modification agreement and the lease modification agreement with the Company’s secured lender and lessor; (C) agreements to convert amounts owed to certain vendors and brand partners of the Company into common shares; and (D) updates related to the Company’s proposed restructuring transaction involving its March 2019 and November 2019 convertible debentures.
“We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for the role they have played as we work towards a successful restructuring,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and Interim CEO. “In a very short period of time, we have made tremendous improvements to our operations and balance sheet, properly capitalizing the business to achieve our goals for 2021 and beyond. With this convertible debenture financing completed, we can now focus on progressing the previously announced restructuring transaction involving the March 2019 and November 2019 convertible debentures and the continued improvement of all aspects of operations – especially given recent increases in product demand and the resurgence of tourism in Nevada.”
A. Closing of 2021 Convertible Debenture Financing
The Company has closed the second tranche of its previously announced convertible debenture unit financing (the “Offering”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$8,757,643.92 (USD$6,896,217.02) (the “Second Tranche”) from a number of strategic investors, including JW Asset Management. The second tranche of the Offering includes the issuance of an additional 8,751 convertible debenture units (each, a “Debenture Unit”) at a price of CAD$1,000 per Debenture Unit. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 21,575 Debenture Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$21,583,835.90 (USD$16,996,217.02).
Each Debenture Unit consists of one 9.0% unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (each a “Convertible Debenture”) having a maturity date of three years from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”) and 1,923 common share purchase warrants (each a “Warrant” and collectively, the “Warrants”), representing a 50% warrant coverage, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of CAD$0.39 at any time up to 36 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”) trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) at a closing price equal to or greater than CAD$0.90 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, the Company may implement an accelerated expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants of the accelerated expiry date and, thereafter, any unexercised Warrants will expire on the date that is ninety (90) days following the delivery of such notice.
