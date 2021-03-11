Flower One Advances Restructuring by Closing the Second Tranche of its Convertible Debenture Offering

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today announced: (A) the closing of the second tranche of its 2021 convertible debenture offering; (B) the satisfaction of certain conditions pursuant to the previously announced term loan modification agreement and the lease modification agreement with the Company’s secured lender and lessor; (C) agreements to convert amounts owed to certain vendors and brand partners of the Company into common shares; and (D) updates related to the Company’s proposed restructuring transaction involving its March 2019 and November 2019 convertible debentures.

“We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for the role they have played as we work towards a successful restructuring,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and Interim CEO. “In a very short period of time, we have made tremendous improvements to our operations and balance sheet, properly capitalizing the business to achieve our goals for 2021 and beyond. With this convertible debenture financing completed, we can now focus on progressing the previously announced restructuring transaction involving the March 2019 and November 2019 convertible debentures and the continued improvement of all aspects of operations – especially given recent increases in product demand and the resurgence of tourism in Nevada.”