 

REE Automotive Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with 10x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp.

REE Automotive (REE), a leader in e-Mobility, which recently announced its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VCVC)(“10x SPAC”), today announced that the Company has filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about REE and 10x SPAC, as well as the proposed business combination.

In February 2021, 10x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by 10x Capital, entered into a merger agreement with REE Automotive, whereby the newly combined company will be listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “REE” at closing. Completion of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by REE’s shareholders, satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions identified in the merger agreement, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Pursuant to the merger and following the share exchanges, the combined company is expected to receive approximately $500 million in gross cash proceeds from a combination of US $201 million in cash held in 10X SPAC's trust account, assuming no public shareholders exercise their redemption rights at closing, and $300 million from a fully committed PIPE with participation from long-term strategic investors including Koch Strategic Platforms, Mahindra & Mahindra and Magna International. As a result of outsized demand, the PIPE offering was meaningfully oversubscribed and upsized. All existing shareholders and investors will continue to hold their equity ownership, including Mitsubishi Corporation, American Axle, and Musashi Seimitsu Industry. Net cash from the transaction will be used to fund growth of the combined company. Current REE shareholders will remain the majority owners of the combined company at closing.

