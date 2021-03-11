 

Shell files Form 20-F with SEC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 13:04  |  40   |   |   

11-Mar-2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“2020 Form 20-F”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021.

The 2020 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Royal Dutch Shell A!
Short
Basispreis 20,28€
Hebel 10,32
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 16,58€
Hebel 9,43
Ask 1,77
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Printed copies of the 2020 Form 20-F can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

Royal Dutch Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“2020 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 11, 2021.

The 2020 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from www.shell.com/annualreport.

Printed copies of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 15, 2021, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2021.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International: +44 20 7934 5550
Americas: +1 713 241 4544

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Annual financial and audit reports

 


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shell files Form 20-F with SEC 11-Mar-2021 Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“2020 Form 20-F”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021. The 2020 Form 20-F can be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
BW Offshore: BW Ideol AS – Contemplated private placement and subsequent admission to trading on Euronext ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:09 Uhr
Director/PDMR shareholding
08:05 Uhr
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
08:04 Uhr
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
05:14 Uhr
Zukünftige Kursraketen: BP, Saturn Oil + GasRoyal Dutch Shell – JP Morgan: Ölpreis steigt wegen Angebotsdefizit auf 190 US-Dollar
10.03.21
Benzin so teuer wie seit 2019 nicht mehr
10.03.21
Halliburton: Aktie erreicht Widerstand
10.03.21
Royal Dutch Shell: Der Konzernumbau geht weiter!
10.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL B auf 'Overweight'
09.03.21
Director/PDMR shareholding
09.03.21
Director/PDMR shareholding

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:34 Uhr
6.874
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
05.03.21
64
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
01.03.21
3
Kraftwerk Moorburg wird voraussichtlich am 7. Juli stillgelegt
16.02.21
4
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL A auf 'Overweight'
16.02.21
3
Brent C.O.: Aufwärtsbewegung gewinnt an Dynamik