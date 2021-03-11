 

Emerging Markets Report The New Kid in Town

Florida Based FinTech Lender Hits the OTCQX

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seminal moment for Legion Capital Corp (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled private equity firm, as it has now qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.  For the uninitiated this is a huge step, a graduation if you will.

Before we dive into the fantastic business model at Legion Capital, let’s discuss what the ascendency to the OTCQX really means. The OTCQX is among the most prestigious exchanges in public markets and companies must meet a heightened level of transparency and valuation to be eligible. This sets Legion Capital apart from a large and lesser pack.

But most importantly, inclusion on the QX provides the Company with access to a much broader class of potential investors. It goes without saying that there are many individual investors who won’t purchase a company that isn’t at the QX level. And there are certainly a significant group of influential Broker Dealers who are prohibited by their firm’s charter from trading a less than OTCQX issue.

That’s all gone once you arrive on the OTCQX.

So as the world of opportunity gets ever bigger for Legion Capital, it’s important to understand the business model. Legion Capital is a FinTech enabled private equity firm focused on specialized lending to real estate developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. The Company provides bridge funding, acquisition, development and growth capital to companies and projects in targeted industries. Legion also takes equity ownership in select companies and projects.

In that sense, Legion looks to secure its principal with mortgages on prime development real estate, but looks to get equity upside when a project comes to market. A very astute lending model that has allowed Legion to rapidly expand its loan portfolio over the last several years, and with a strong pipeline of new transactions on tap, Legion looks to continue its impressive growth trajectory in 2021 and beyond.

It is important to note, since much of the Company’s success will be tied to its portfolio, that Legion’s primary market is in Orlando and Central Florida area. And to say that the Orlando real estate scene is hot would be a wholesale understatement.

Take a look at this: “Orlando homes fly off the market at fastest rate since 2006.”

And: https://learn.roofstock.com/blog/florida-real-estate-market

