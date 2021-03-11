Annovis Bio, Inc. to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit 

BERWYN, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Annovis Bio, Inc., ANVS, today announced that Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



ABOUT Annovis Bio, Inc

Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

