 

ProntoForms Reports Annual and Q4 2020 Financial Results

Achieves 18% annual growth in recurring revenue and fourth quarter growth of 6% over Q3 2020

OTTAWA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its annual and fourth quarter (Q4) financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, however, we saw resilience in our customers to adapt and continue to provide high-quality, safe service delivery in the field. Our business reflected the resilience of our customers and our employees,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “While we saw steady growth in our Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) base coming into 2020, our first quarter of 2020 showed roughly flat sequential growth due to increased churn—mainly in SMB—in the early stages of the pandemic. We saw improved growth in the second and third quarters as enterprise bookings improved. We then saw continued improvement in bookings in the fourth quarter, but this was offset by a decrease in our base of approximately 6% caused by a mutually agreed upon discontinuation of our AT&T reseller agreement. This isolated churn event meant our ARR base only increased by 1% in the fourth quarter but left us with a much stronger base of direct customers with term contracts that can continue to grow. We thank AT&T for their valued partnership over many years.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “We look forward to 2021 and we do so with clarity on our business strategy. We made great progress on our go-to-market framework by empowering frontline workers with powerful mobile solutions, focusing on key verticals where ProntoForms demonstrates rapid adoption, and tightening execution on new logo acquisition and existing customer expansion—including sales with our strong partners. As we prepare for the next level of growth, we do so with a strengthened balance sheet, a proven resilience, a tighter go to market, and a stronger than ever customer base to grow upon.”

Financial Highlights – 2020 Year

  • Recurring revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased by 18% to $16.19 million compared to $13.74 million for 2019.
  • Total revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased by 17% to $17.67 million compared to $15.10 million for 2019.
  • Gross margin for 2020 was $15.03 million or 85% of total revenue compared to $12.56 million (83%) in 2019. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 92% for 2020 compared to 90% for 2019.
  • Loss from operations was $0.96 million, for the year-ended December 31, 2020 down from $1.86 million for 2019.
  • Net loss for the year-ended December 31, 2020 was $1.49 million, down from a net loss of $2.27 million in 2019.
  • As at December 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and net working capital balances were $7.75 million and $5.10 million respectively.

Financial Highlights - 2020 Fourth Quarter

  • Recurring revenue in Q4 2020 increased by 14% to $4.31 million compared to $3.77 million in Q4 2019, and increased by 6% compared to $4.06 million in Q3 2020.
  • Total revenue for Q4 2020 increased by 16% to $4.71 million compared to $4.07 million in Q4 2019, and increased by 4% compared to $4.55 million in Q3 2020.
  • Gross margin for Q4 2020 was 85% of total revenue compared to 84% in Q4 2019 and 82% in Q3 2020. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 91% for Q4 2020 compared to 90% in Q4 2019 and 91% in Q3 2020.
  • Operating loss for Q4 2020 was $0.57 million, down from an operating loss of $0.58 million in Q4 2019 and up from an operating loss of $0.49 million in Q3 2020.
  • Net loss for Q4 2020 was $0.92 million, up from a net loss of $0.78 million in Q4 2019 and up from a net loss of $0.61 million in Q3 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:
    • A global business consulting firm expanded its ProntoForms users by 22,000 to help frontline workers collect rich data for 500,000+ energy audit inspections designed to improve energy efficiency and meet government environmental impact targets.
    • A multi-billion global medical device manufacturing company deployed ProntoForms to over 850 frontline workers to improve field processes and quality control.
    • A global medical radiation device manufacturer deployed ProntoForms to 400 field engineers to improve hospital radiation asset uptime and expand services. The deployment integrates directly with their leading field service management and financial systems, allowing technicians to identify opportunities for new services and generate accurate quoting and billing documents for customers.
    • A global heavy manufacturing organization deployed ProntoForms to 410 field technicians. The deployment integrates with their current field service management system.
    • One of ProntoForms’ largest customers, a global HVAC organization, expanded their European deployment of ProntoForms by 80 subscriptions. They use ProntoForms to increase technician productivity and reduce asset downtime.
  • ProntoForms, together with Service Council, hosted a digital transformation Zoom event for field service leaders, featuring field operation executives from medical device and heavy manufacturing organizations.
  • ProntoForms’ CEO Alvaro Pombo and an executive from one of the largest food processing companies in America discussed how to calculate next steps for organizations responding to COVID-19 at WBR Field Service Connect.
  • ProntoForms’ customer PURELL/GOJO’s story was highlighted in a Salesforce blog post “24 Apps that Led to Pandemic Superpowers in 2020” and a Salesforce eBook titled “Inspiring Insights From Our Year Inside.”
  • ProntoForms launched the new Teamwork feature that increases collaboration between field technicians. This feature is highly sought after by organizations with sophisticated asset processes that involve multiple technicians.

Q4 Conference Call Date:

Date: Thursday, March 11th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 416 764 8688
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0546
Conference ID: 38563980

Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 416 764 8677
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0541
Passcode: 563980 #
Expiry Date: Thursday, March 18th, 2021 at 11:59pm EST

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2021 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


ProntoForms Corporation
Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(in United States dollars)
 
  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  $     $     $     $  
Revenue                      
Recurring revenue               4,305,505     3,774,576             16,194,453     13,740,141  
Professional and other services                 405,080     295,890               1,471,627     1,363,778  
                4,710,585     4,070,466             17,666,080     15,103,919  
                       
Cost of Revenue (1)                      
Recurring revenue                 374,145     378,033               1,342,540     1,415,331  
Professional and other services                 325,060     280,449               1,289,593     1,129,826  
                  699,205     658,482               2,632,133     2,545,157  
                       
Gross Margin               4,011,380     3,411,984             15,033,947     12,558,762  
                       
Expenses                      
Research and development (1)               1,582,595     1,279,563               5,406,112     4,794,386  
Selling and marketing (1)               2,043,448     1,903,309               7,445,790     6,797,303  
General and administrative (1)                 959,488     811,683               3,138,922     2,824,708  
                4,585,531     3,994,555             15,990,824     14,416,397  
                       
Loss from operations                (574,151 )   (582,571 )              (956,877 )   (1,857,635 )
                       
Foreign exchange (loss) gain                  (51,165 )   (61,474 )                 49,916     (80,780 )
Finance costs                (289,914 )   (137,346 )              (578,206 )   (327,063 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss                (915,230 )   (781,391 )            (1,485,167 )   (2,265,478 )
                       
Net comprehensive loss per common share                      
basic and diluted                      (0.01 )   (0.01 )                    (0.01 )   (0.02 )
                       
Weighted average number of common shares                      
basic and diluted           122,222,924     117,259,797           118,676,861     112,880,284  
                       
                       
(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):                    
  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  $     $     $     $  
Cost of revenue                     2,626     26,468                   44,145     59,358  
Research and development                   49,207     34,720                 147,581     82,472  
Selling and marketing                   79,417     53,346                 187,004     148,086  
General and administrative                 101,697     64,781                 248,500     164,473  
Total share-based compensation expense                 232,947     179,315                 627,230     454,389  



ProntoForms Corporation 
Consolidated statements of financial position 
as at December 31, 2020 and 2019 
(in United States dollars) 
             
    December 31,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
    $     $  
             
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents 7,747,542     5,700,003  
Accounts receivable   3,333,139     2,538,530  
Investment tax credits receivable 117,092     185,213  
Unbilled receivables   235,518     197,264  
Related party loan receivable 84,392     82,694  
Prepaid expenses and other receivables 738,415     889,053  
Contract acquisition costs 214,583     87,486  
    12,470,681     9,680,243  
             
Property, plant and equipment 407,522     481,242  
Contract acquisition costs 28,950     54,851  
Right-of-use asset   657,771     912,399  
    13,564,924     11,128,735  
             
Liabilities            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,434,376     2,493,913  
Deferred revenue   4,657,581     3,562,816  
Derivative liability - current portion -     65,041  
Lease obligation - current portion 274,312     246,517  
    7,366,269     6,368,287  
             
Long-term debt   3,219,484     2,717,146  
Lease obligation   486,302     745,599  
Derivative liability   -     61,524  
    11,072,055     9,892,556  
             
Shareholders' equity            
Share capital   28,342,861     25,069,032  
Contributed surplus   864,907     864,907  
Share-based payment reserve 3,506,948     3,345,960  
Warrant reserve   -     692,960  
Deficit   (30,406,282 )   (28,921,115 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435     184,435  
    2,492,869     1,236,179  
    13,564,924     11,128,735  



ProntoForms Corporation      
Consolidated statements of cash flows
Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(in United States dollars)  
                       
  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
  $     $     $     $  
                       
Operating activities                      
Net loss (915,232 )   (781,391 )   (1,485,167 )   (2,265,478 )
Items not affecting cash                      
Share-based compensation 232,947     179,315     627,230     454,389  
Accretion on long-term debt 17,303     44,940     158,830     167,819  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt 192,347     -     192,347      
Amortization of transaction costs 4,697     -     4,697      
Accretion on lease obligations 10,553     13,528     45,704     59,925  
Change in fair value of derivative liability 476     40,838     3,270     (50,458 )
Amortization of property, plant and equipment 40,005     38,084     159,385     132,615  
Amortization of right-of-use asset 63,657     67,597     254,628     269,800  
Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses 102,524     56,210     (42,217 )   107,899  
Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment 615     -     615     -  
Other finance costs 75,091     51,568     219,062     209,702  
Interest paid (77,834 )   (52,102 )   (229,608 )   (212,357 )
Interest received 2,743     534     10,546     2,655  
Lease interest paid (10,553 )   (13,528 )   (45,704 )   (59,925 )
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 478,158     462,987     319,928     880,497  
  217,497     108,580     193,546     (302,917 )
                       
Financing activities                      
Payment of lease obligations (61,746 )   (63,259 )   (238,672 )   (244,943 )
Settlement of derivative liability (75,861 )   8,886     (125,936 )   (40,656 )
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 3,127,458     -     3,127,458     -  
Repayment of long term debt (3,003,600 )   -     (3,003,600 )   -  
Transaction costs (56,362 )   -     (56,362 )   -  
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 1,480,575     -     1,480,575     2,433,948  
Proceeds from the exercise of options 384,812     44,542     634,052     675,741  
  1,795,276     (9,831 )   1,817,515     2,824,090  
                       
Investing activities                      
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (27,097 )   (37,409 )   (86,280 )   (196,320 )
                       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 77,045     (61,075 )   122,758     49,909  
                       
Net cash inflow 2,062,721     265     2,047,539     2,374,762  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,684,821     5,699,738     5,700,003     3,325,241  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 7,747,542     5,700,003     7,747,542     5,700,003  




