ProntoForms Reports Annual and Q4 2020 Financial Results

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, however, we saw resilience in our customers to adapt and continue to provide high-quality, safe service delivery in the field. Our business reflected the resilience of our customers and our employees,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “While we saw steady growth in our Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) base coming into 2020, our first quarter of 2020 showed roughly flat sequential growth due to increased churn—mainly in SMB—in the early stages of the pandemic. We saw improved growth in the second and third quarters as enterprise bookings improved. We then saw continued improvement in bookings in the fourth quarter, but this was offset by a decrease in our base of approximately 6% caused by a mutually agreed upon discontinuation of our AT&T reseller agreement. This isolated churn event meant our ARR base only increased by 1% in the fourth quarter but left us with a much stronger base of direct customers with term contracts that can continue to grow. We thank AT&T for their valued partnership over many years.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “We look forward to 2021 and we do so with clarity on our business strategy. We made great progress on our go-to-market framework by empowering frontline workers with powerful mobile solutions, focusing on key verticals where ProntoForms demonstrates rapid adoption, and tightening execution on new logo acquisition and existing customer expansion—including sales with our strong partners. As we prepare for the next level of growth, we do so with a strengthened balance sheet, a proven resilience, a tighter go to market, and a stronger than ever customer base to grow upon.”

Financial Highlights – 2020 Year

Recurring revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased by 18% to $16.19 million compared to $13.74 million for 2019.

Total revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2020 increased by 17% to $17.67 million compared to $15.10 million for 2019.

Gross margin for 2020 was $15.03 million or 85% of total revenue compared to $12.56 million (83%) in 2019. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 92% for 2020 compared to 90% for 2019.

Loss from operations was $0.96 million, for the year-ended December 31, 2020 down from $1.86 million for 2019.

Net loss for the year-ended December 31, 2020 was $1.49 million, down from a net loss of $2.27 million in 2019.

As at December 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and net working capital balances were $7.75 million and $5.10 million respectively.

Financial Highlights - 2020 Fourth Quarter

Recurring revenue in Q4 2020 increased by 14% to $4.31 million compared to $3.77 million in Q4 2019, and increased by 6% compared to $4.06 million in Q3 2020.

Total revenue for Q4 2020 increased by 16% to $4.71 million compared to $4.07 million in Q4 2019, and increased by 4% compared to $4.55 million in Q3 2020.

Gross margin for Q4 2020 was 85% of total revenue compared to 84% in Q4 2019 and 82% in Q3 2020. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 91% for Q4 2020 compared to 90% in Q4 2019 and 91% in Q3 2020.

Operating loss for Q4 2020 was $0.57 million, down from an operating loss of $0.58 million in Q4 2019 and up from an operating loss of $0.49 million in Q3 2020.

Net loss for Q4 2020 was $0.92 million, up from a net loss of $0.78 million in Q4 2019 and up from a net loss of $0.61 million in Q3 2020.



Recent Operational Highlights



Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including: A global business consulting firm expanded its ProntoForms users by 22,000 to help frontline workers collect rich data for 500,000+ energy audit inspections designed to improve energy efficiency and meet government environmental impact targets. A multi-billion global medical device manufacturing company deployed ProntoForms to over 850 frontline workers to improve field processes and quality control. A global medical radiation device manufacturer deployed ProntoForms to 400 field engineers to improve hospital radiation asset uptime and expand services. The deployment integrates directly with their leading field service management and financial systems, allowing technicians to identify opportunities for new services and generate accurate quoting and billing documents for customers. A global heavy manufacturing organization deployed ProntoForms to 410 field technicians. The deployment integrates with their current field service management system. One of ProntoForms’ largest customers, a global HVAC organization, expanded their European deployment of ProntoForms by 80 subscriptions. They use ProntoForms to increase technician productivity and reduce asset downtime.

ProntoForms, together with Service Council, hosted a digital transformation Zoom event for field service leaders, featuring field operation executives from medical device and heavy manufacturing organizations.

ProntoForms’ CEO Alvaro Pombo and an executive from one of the largest food processing companies in America discussed how to calculate next steps for organizations responding to COVID-19 at WBR Field Service Connect.

ProntoForms’ customer PURELL/GOJO’s story was highlighted in a Salesforce blog post “24 Apps that Led to Pandemic Superpowers in 2020” and a Salesforce eBook titled “Inspiring Insights From Our Year Inside.”

ProntoForms launched the new Teamwork feature that increases collaboration between field technicians. This feature is highly sought after by organizations with sophisticated asset processes that involve multiple technicians.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2021 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

ProntoForms Corporation Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in United States dollars) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue Recurring revenue 4,305,505 3,774,576 16,194,453 13,740,141 Professional and other services 405,080 295,890 1,471,627 1,363,778 4,710,585 4,070,466 17,666,080 15,103,919 Cost of Revenue (1) Recurring revenue 374,145 378,033 1,342,540 1,415,331 Professional and other services 325,060 280,449 1,289,593 1,129,826 699,205 658,482 2,632,133 2,545,157 Gross Margin 4,011,380 3,411,984 15,033,947 12,558,762 Expenses Research and development (1) 1,582,595 1,279,563 5,406,112 4,794,386 Selling and marketing (1) 2,043,448 1,903,309 7,445,790 6,797,303 General and administrative (1) 959,488 811,683 3,138,922 2,824,708 4,585,531 3,994,555 15,990,824 14,416,397 Loss from operations (574,151 ) (582,571 ) (956,877 ) (1,857,635 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (51,165 ) (61,474 ) 49,916 (80,780 ) Finance costs (289,914 ) (137,346 ) (578,206 ) (327,063 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (915,230 ) (781,391 ) (1,485,167 ) (2,265,478 ) Net comprehensive loss per common share basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares basic and diluted 122,222,924 117,259,797 118,676,861 112,880,284 (1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Cost of revenue 2,626 26,468 44,145 59,358 Research and development 49,207 34,720 147,581 82,472 Selling and marketing 79,417 53,346 187,004 148,086 General and administrative 101,697 64,781 248,500 164,473 Total share-based compensation expense 232,947 179,315 627,230 454,389







ProntoForms Corporation Consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in United States dollars) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,747,542 5,700,003 Accounts receivable 3,333,139 2,538,530 Investment tax credits receivable 117,092 185,213 Unbilled receivables 235,518 197,264 Related party loan receivable 84,392 82,694 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 738,415 889,053 Contract acquisition costs 214,583 87,486 12,470,681 9,680,243 Property, plant and equipment 407,522 481,242 Contract acquisition costs 28,950 54,851 Right-of-use asset 657,771 912,399 13,564,924 11,128,735 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,434,376 2,493,913 Deferred revenue 4,657,581 3,562,816 Derivative liability - current portion - 65,041 Lease obligation - current portion 274,312 246,517 7,366,269 6,368,287 Long-term debt 3,219,484 2,717,146 Lease obligation 486,302 745,599 Derivative liability - 61,524 11,072,055 9,892,556 Shareholders' equity Share capital 28,342,861 25,069,032 Contributed surplus 864,907 864,907 Share-based payment reserve 3,506,948 3,345,960 Warrant reserve - 692,960 Deficit (30,406,282 ) (28,921,115 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435 184,435 2,492,869 1,236,179 13,564,924 11,128,735





