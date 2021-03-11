 

BioXcel Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for BXCL501 for the Acute Treatment of Agitation Associated with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorders

First New Drug Application for the Company’s lead neuroscience program

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the Company has completed the rolling submission of its New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II. BXCL501 is the Company’s proprietary, investigational, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine (“Dex”). The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the NDA is complete and acceptable for filing.

“This submission is a significant achievement for BioXcel, having taken this program from its first-in-human trial to NDA submission in just over 2 years,” commented Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel. “BXCL501 was discovered using our innovative AI platform and we believe, if approved, could provide health professionals and patients with a fast acting, orally dissolving treatment option. We look forward to hearing back from the FDA and continuing with our commercial preparations to potentially bring a novel product that is designed to treat agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II to the U.S. market.”

The submission is supported by data from two randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, parallel group Phase 3 studies (SERENITY I & SERENITY II) of BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II, respectively. In both studies, BXCL501 was well tolerated and met the primary and secondary endpoints at the 120 mcg and 180 mcg doses, showing statistical significance versus placebo in mean change across multiple agitation scales.

About Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder Related Agitation

Agitation is a common and difficult to manage symptom associated with multiple neuropsychiatric conditions, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II. These two disease states alone have an estimated U.S. prevalence of approximately 9 million adults with more than 3 million experiencing agitation each year. On average, patients with these conditions experience more than a dozen episodes per year, the majority requiring pharmacologic treatment. Early identification and prompt intervention to relieve agitation are essential to avoid symptomatic escalation and the emergence of aggression. Expert consensus best-practice guidelines have recommended that agitation should be treated by a combination of behavioral calming techniques, verbal de-escalation, and medications that are voluntarily accepted by patients without coercion, with the pharmacologic goal of “calming without excessive sedation.” A non-invasive therapy that causes rapid and sustained symptom relief may be helpful to avoid the costly and traumatic use of coercive techniques, like physical restraint and seclusion, which may result in admission and prolonged hospitalization.

