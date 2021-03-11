Microbix Antigen-test QAPs Now Available For Clinical Use

REDxFLOQ SARS-CoV-2 Antigen as IVD Controls in Canada, the EU, and the U.S.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the availability of more of its Quality Assessment Products (QAPs) as In-Vitro Diagnostic “IVD” Controls – to monitor the workflow accuracy of antigen-based tests for the virus causing COVID-19 disease in Canada, the EU, and the United States.



Antigen-based tests look for intact or fragmented virus within a patient sample, which can be taken and analyzed at the same point-of-care or at a clinical laboratory. Such tests are proving to be a faster and less expensive option for widespread population-based screening for COVID-19 disease, although they are not replacing lab-based nucleic-acid (“NAAT” or “RT-PCR”) testing for definitive diagnosis of individuals.