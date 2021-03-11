 

Orgenesis Enters Second Phase of Collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid with Exclusive License to Commercialize Celyvir Solid Tumor Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

The collaboration is focused on advancing clinical development and commercialization of the oncolytic virus-based cell therapy

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announces that it has entered the planned second phase of a collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid, Spain. The collaboration is focused on an exclusive license agreement to further develop and commercialize the hospital’s proprietary Celyvir therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

The agreement follows an initial collaboration between FIB Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús and Orgenesis to establish a point-of-care center leveraging the Orgenesis POCare Platform, announced in May 2020. The POCare Platform has been designed by Orgenesis to enable hospitals and healthcare facilities globally to develop, optimize and manufacture cell and gene therapies throughout a POC Network of global healthcare facilities.

“The Phase 1 trial data from children and adults with solid tumors indicates that Celyvir has a favorable safety profile and promotes disease stabilization,” said Dr. Manuel Ramírez MD, PhD, Head of the Pediatric Advanced Therapies Unit at the Hospital. “We have partnered with Orgenesis to rapidly develop Celyvir to its full potential. Both of our teams are dedicated to bringing groundbreaking cell and gene therapies, potentially starting with Celyvir, to patients worldwide through the Orgenesis POCare Network.”

The Celyvir therapy takes a new approach to the treatment of solid metastatic tumors. An oncolytic virotherapy is administered using autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) obtained from bone marrow to improve the oncolytic virus potency. Oncolytic viruses are genetically modified viruses that induce targeted cancer-killing mechanisms. Traditionally, the intravenous administration of an unshielded oncolytic virus elicits an antiviral response. This leads to virus clearance without the desired oncolytic action. The bone marrow derived Celyvir therapy shields the virus using MSCs with reduced capacity to inhibit viral replication and viral load. These proprietary MSCs carry an oncolytic adenovirus (ICOVIR-5) that is designed to enhance oncolytic virus potency, to boost the acquired immune response and intensify the overall anti-tumor effect. This program represents a novel approach for the treatment of solid metastatic tumors, either as a monotherapy or in a combination with additional immunotherapies.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orgenesis Enters Second Phase of Collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid with Exclusive License to Commercialize Celyvir Solid Tumor Therapy The collaboration is focused on advancing clinical development and commercialization of the oncolytic virus-based cell therapyGERMANTOWN, Md., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
BW Offshore: BW Ideol AS – Contemplated private placement and subsequent admission to trading on Euronext ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...