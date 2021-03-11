Orgenesis Enters Second Phase of Collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid with Exclusive License to Commercialize Celyvir Solid Tumor Therapy

The collaboration is focused on advancing clinical development and commercialization of the oncolytic virus-based cell therapy

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announces that it has entered the planned second phase of a collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid, Spain. The collaboration is focused on an exclusive license agreement to further develop and commercialize the hospital’s proprietary Celyvir therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.



The agreement follows an initial collaboration between FIB Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús and Orgenesis to establish a point-of-care center leveraging the Orgenesis POCare Platform, announced in May 2020. The POCare Platform has been designed by Orgenesis to enable hospitals and healthcare facilities globally to develop, optimize and manufacture cell and gene therapies throughout a POC Network of global healthcare facilities.