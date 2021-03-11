AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 24th
OCALA, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM
ImmunoTech, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q1 Investor Summit
|Date
|March 23-25th, 2021
|Presentation
|March 24th @ 3:00 PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y7LDL2ROTQqvz3iOVkINMw
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of
therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
