 

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions

CONSTI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 MARCH 2021, at 2.00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sorsanen, Joni
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20210311101212_8
Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 173 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 173 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi




