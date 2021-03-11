Indiva Reports Record Market Share for February 2021

LONDON, Ontario, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce record market share for the month of February. Indiva’s edible products continue to lead, as demonstrated by strong sell through data from Hifyre IQ (“Hifyre”), and data from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), for the month of February.



Estimated market share across the three largest markets of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario expanded to 45% share of sales in February from 44% in January, further increasing Indiva’s lead in the #1 market share position in the edibles category: