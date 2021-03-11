Photon Control to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading manufacturer of fiber optic
measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference being held virtually from March 15th to
March 17th, 2021.
Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer and Damian Towns, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative to secure a meeting time.
About Photon Control Inc.
Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers and are used in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high-quality products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has manufacturing, sales and engineering offices in California and a sales distribution network around the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol “PHO”. Additional information about the company can be found at
https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/
Investor Relations Contact:
IR@photoncontrol.com
