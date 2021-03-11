Photon Control to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading manufacturer of fiber optic measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Investor Conference being held virtually from March 15th to March 17th, 2021.



Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer and Damian Towns, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative to secure a meeting time.