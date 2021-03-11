 

Freeline Appoints Colin Love, PhD to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Experienced biopharmaceutical executive with established record of successfully developing, manufacturing and launching impactful therapies

LONDON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, announced today the appointment of Colin A. Love, PhD, to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Dr. Love has over 30 years of experience leading biopharmaceutical company operations, including the development and launch of several biotechnology products.

“We are delighted to welcome Colin Love to Freeline’s Board of Directors,” said Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline. “His appointment comes at a key time as Freeline evolves into its next stage of growth, including the development, production and potential commercialization of the Company’s pipeline. Colin’s extensive experience in manufacturing complex biotechnology products will be valuable as we continue to advance our mission to bring functional gene therapy cures to patients with hemophilia, Fabry and Gaucher diseases, as well as other serious disorders.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Freeline’s Board of Directors at this exciting time,” said Dr. Love. “The Company has the potential to deliver a revolutionary approach to treating rare diseases with single-dose gene therapies that offer patients the hope of long-term curative results. I look forward to working with the Freeline team to deliver on this mission.”

Dr. Love brings more than three decades of experience developing, manufacturing and launching biotechnology products. He currently is the Chief Operating Officer and a co-founder of Replimune, a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapies, where he has served since 2015. Since December 2014, he has provided consultancy support to a range of life science companies, from small gene therapy start-ups to large established biotechnology companies, including Amgen. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. Love was a Vice President of Clinical Operations at Amgen, where he was responsible for the two sites developing and manufacturing T-VEC, an oncolytic virus therapy approved by the FDA and EMA in 2015. Dr. Love was previously Senior Vice President of Product Development at BioVex Group, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company developing T-VEC, from 2000 to 2011 until its acquisition by Amgen. Before joining BioVex, he held leadership positions in manufacturing and development at Celltech plc (now UCB Celltech) from 1992 to 2000 and led development teams for Medeva plc, Serono Diagnostics and Amersham International. Dr. Love holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Glasgow.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freeline Appoints Colin Love, PhD to Board of Directors Experienced biopharmaceutical executive with established record of successfully developing, manufacturing and launching impactful therapiesLONDON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce VIR-7831 Reduces Hospitalization and Risk of Death in Early ...
Blockchain Foundry Closes CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Shell publishes Annual Report and Accounts
Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIR AND OTHER BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 ...
BW Offshore: BW Ideol AS – Contemplated private placement and subsequent admission to trading on Euronext ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Freeline to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
16.02.21
Freeline Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership