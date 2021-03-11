Freeline Appoints Colin Love, PhD to Board of Directors

LONDON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, announced today the appointment of Colin A. Love, PhD, to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Dr. Love has over 30 years of experience leading biopharmaceutical company operations, including the development and launch of several biotechnology products.

“We are delighted to welcome Colin Love to Freeline’s Board of Directors,” said Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline. “His appointment comes at a key time as Freeline evolves into its next stage of growth, including the development, production and potential commercialization of the Company’s pipeline. Colin’s extensive experience in manufacturing complex biotechnology products will be valuable as we continue to advance our mission to bring functional gene therapy cures to patients with hemophilia, Fabry and Gaucher diseases, as well as other serious disorders.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Freeline’s Board of Directors at this exciting time,” said Dr. Love. “The Company has the potential to deliver a revolutionary approach to treating rare diseases with single-dose gene therapies that offer patients the hope of long-term curative results. I look forward to working with the Freeline team to deliver on this mission.”

Dr. Love brings more than three decades of experience developing, manufacturing and launching biotechnology products. He currently is the Chief Operating Officer and a co-founder of Replimune, a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapies, where he has served since 2015. Since December 2014, he has provided consultancy support to a range of life science companies, from small gene therapy start-ups to large established biotechnology companies, including Amgen. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. Love was a Vice President of Clinical Operations at Amgen, where he was responsible for the two sites developing and manufacturing T-VEC, an oncolytic virus therapy approved by the FDA and EMA in 2015. Dr. Love was previously Senior Vice President of Product Development at BioVex Group, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company developing T-VEC, from 2000 to 2011 until its acquisition by Amgen. Before joining BioVex, he held leadership positions in manufacturing and development at Celltech plc (now UCB Celltech) from 1992 to 2000 and led development teams for Medeva plc, Serono Diagnostics and Amersham International. Dr. Love holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Glasgow.