Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced that Richard J. Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a fireside discussion at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Rubino will provide an Aerie overview and business update.

The fireside discussion will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Aerie’s website at http://investors.aeriepharma.com. A replay of each fireside discussion will be available for 10 business days.