Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma Wellness
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, and Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) (“Bluma”), a vertically integrated operator in Florida, announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, in respect to Cresco Labs’ pending acquisition of Bluma (the “Transaction”). The waiting period expired without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). The Transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval from the State of Florida.
“We look forward to completing the remaining steps required to close the Transaction and are excited to begin our work with the Bluma team to accelerate our growth in the Florida market,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted brands including Cresco, Remedi, High Supply, Cresco Reserve, Good News, Wonder Wellness, FloraCal Farms and Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at CrescoLabs.com.
