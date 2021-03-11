Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma Wellness

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, and Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF) (“Bluma”), a vertically integrated operator in Florida, announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”), as amended, in respect to Cresco Labs’ pending acquisition of Bluma (the “Transaction”). The waiting period expired without the issuance of a so-called “second request” by the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division (the “DOJ”). The Transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval from the State of Florida.

“We look forward to completing the remaining steps required to close the Transaction and are excited to begin our work with the Bluma team to accelerate our growth in the Florida market,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs.