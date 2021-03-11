 

Nano Dimension Announces President & CEO Yoav Stern’s Appointment to the Board of Directors

Board further intends to appoint Mr. Stern as the Chairman of the Board

Sunrise, Florida, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today that its President & CEO, Yoav Stern, will replace Ofir Baharav as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board further intends to appoint Mr. Stern as the Chairman of the Board, subject to shareholders approval at an upcoming meeting. 

     Mr. Baharav commented, “Under the exceptional guidance of our CEO Yoav Stern, Nano has transformed into a viable and momentous force in the world of electronics. I am thankful for the years of close association with Nano Dimension and for the privilege of being its Chairman of the Board. However, as CEO of Power Breezer, my complete focus is required to support its exponential growth. Therefore, I must sadly retire from my position at Nano Dimension, which will allow me to carve an equally exciting path for PB in the coming weeks. I am confident in the knowledge that Nano is set on a stellar trajectory of growth.”

     Yoav Stern commented: “Mr. Baharav service as a director since 2015 and a chairman of the board since January 2020 added significant value and demonstrated devotion and commitment.  While he will focus on growing Power Breezer, he has agreed to join Professor Magdasi and serve on our advisory board. We wish Ofir much success in his present and future endeavors, and we thank him for his contribution to Nano Dimension.”

     “At Nano Dimension, we are rigorously working to strengthen the company, as we prepare for an intensive growth phase, which we expect to happen as a result of our M&A activity. Also, as part of our preparation for our next stage of growth, we will be adding to our technology development and executive management teams,” added Mr. Stern.

About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. The DragonFly LDM system is being deployed in a wide range of industries, including academic and research institutions, defense, aerospace, autonomous automotive, robotics, and biotech. Its ability to enable on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks; create products with better performance; reduce the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enable innovation; and critically important, protect IP, is a paradigm shift in how industry and research institutions will research, develop, and produce High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs.) Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

