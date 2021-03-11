Charge Enterprises, Inc. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Charge Enterprises, Inc., CRGE today announced that Andrew Fox, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 23rd @ 2:00PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mWzB_2_KSlGGV3Wm-_R5vw

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

ABOUT Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc. focuses on connectivity in communications, last-mile delivery, and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is connecting people, business, and goods and services. It provides Unified Communications as a Service solutions for internal enterprise communications; and Communications Platform as a Service solutions for external consumer communications. The company also operates micro-mobility charging and parking stations; and offers last mile delivery solutions. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

