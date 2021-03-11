Anlass der Studie: Research Note

FY 2020 closed with significant revenue and earnings growth; extensive growth pipeline and KingsIsle M&A ensure further dynamic growth; optimisation of the media business and the advertising division's strong focus on digital advertising support the group's profitable growth path; confirmation of our price target & rating



Turnover and earnings development 2020



On 25 February 2021, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced its preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2020. According to these figures, the MGI Group was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the past financial year with an increase in turnover of 67.1% to EUR140.22 million (previous year: EUR83.89 million). The high growth rate was primarily due to a fast-growing fourth quarter (revenue Q4 2019: EUR28.17 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR48.69 million), which was the strongest in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to date.



On an EBITDA basis, an increase of around 71.0% to EUR26.55 million (previous year: EUR15.54 million) was achieved in the past financial year. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&A transactions) increased by 60.8% to EUR29.10 million (previous year: EUR18.10 million) compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.0%. The high margin level of the previous year (PY: 22.0%) was thus almost confirmed.



The significant increase in group revenue was driven in particular by the gaming segment. In this business segment, the company achieved a jump in turnover of 74.5% to EUR 75.20 million (previous year: EUR 43.10 million). In addition to positive effects from the 'Corona stay-at-home policy', game updates and expansions as well as M&A measures also contributed to this positive development. It should be mentioned here that the players acquired in the course of the ongoing Corona situation have considerably expanded the existing player base and, due to their traditionally high player loyalty, have also considerably increased the previous 'revenue base'.



