 

Original-Research Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
11.03.2021, 13:31  |  63   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 5.15 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

FY 2020 closed with significant revenue and earnings growth; extensive growth pipeline and KingsIsle M&A ensure further dynamic growth; optimisation of the media business and the advertising division's strong focus on digital advertising support the group's profitable growth path; confirmation of our price target & rating

Turnover and earnings development 2020

On 25 February 2021, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced its preliminary business figures for the past financial year 2020. According to these figures, the MGI Group was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the past financial year with an increase in turnover of 67.1% to EUR140.22 million (previous year: EUR83.89 million). The high growth rate was primarily due to a fast-growing fourth quarter (revenue Q4 2019: EUR28.17 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR48.69 million), which was the strongest in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to date.

On an EBITDA basis, an increase of around 71.0% to EUR26.55 million (previous year: EUR15.54 million) was achieved in the past financial year. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&A transactions) increased by 60.8% to EUR29.10 million (previous year: EUR18.10 million) compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.0%. The high margin level of the previous year (PY: 22.0%) was thus almost confirmed.

The significant increase in group revenue was driven in particular by the gaming segment. In this business segment, the company achieved a jump in turnover of 74.5% to EUR 75.20 million (previous year: EUR 43.10 million). In addition to positive effects from the 'Corona stay-at-home policy', game updates and expansions as well as M&A measures also contributed to this positive development. It should be mentioned here that the players acquired in the course of the ongoing Corona situation have considerably expanded the existing player base and, due to their traditionally high player loyalty, have also considerably increased the previous 'revenue base'.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Media and Games Invest
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc ISIN: MT0000580101 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 5.15 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten beruhigen - Dow mit nächstem Rekord
USA: Rohölvorräte steigen erneut überraschend stark
Bitcoin steigt über 57 000 US-Dollar - Rekordhoch in Reichweite
Kreise/Impfstoffstreit: Hersteller exportierten 34 Millionen Dosen aus EU
ROUNDUP 2: Bayer will Wachstum wieder beschleunigen - Aktie legt zu
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Inflationsdaten beruhigen - Wieder Dow-Rekord
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow mit nächstem Rekord - Nasdaq ins Minus gedreht
ASTRAZENECA IM FOKUS: Der Zweifel nagt noch immer
Titel
Aktien New York: Kräftige Verluste nach Powells vagem Kommentar zum Zinsanstieg (2) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Techwerten - Dow mit Rekord
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef bringt Börse und Anleihen unter Druck
DGAP-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
Aktien New York Ausblick: Wenig Bewegung erwartet vor Powell-Rede
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
Aktien New York: Rotation in Standardwerte geht weiter - Dow auf Rekordhoch
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zündet Turbo - Ansturm auf Industriewerte
Aktien Asien: Deutliche Verluste - Inflationsangst überwiegt starke China-Daten
Titel
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
Aktien New York: Kräftige Verluste nach Powells vagem Kommentar zum Zinsanstieg (2) 
Aktien New York: Inflationssorgen belasten vor allem Techwerte schwer
Bitcoin ringt mit 50 000-Dollar-Marke - Interesse von Profi-Investoren steigt
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax tiefrot - Anleger fliehen aus den Corona-Highflyern
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Cannabis-Aktien wie Sundial werden Spielball der US-Spekulanten
Aktien New York: Gedämpfte Stimmung - China warnt vor Berwertungsblasen
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Techwerten - Dow mit Rekord
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta setzen Talfahrt fort - Kein Analyst rät mehr zum Kauf (14) 
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eine neue Studie wertet unseren Corona-Antigen-Schnelltest deutlich auf (deutsch) (2) 
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
USA liefern Hydroxychloroquin zur Corona-Behandlung nach Brasilien (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Crash geht weiter - Deutsche Bank: Historisch ohne Beispiel
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 erreicht Verlegeschiff die Ostsee
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow startet nach verlängertem Wochenende schwächer
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax unter 10 000 Punkte erwartet
OMV will seine 287 Tankstellen in Deutschland verkaufen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:31 Uhr
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): Kaufen
08.03.21
MGI: Neues aus Südkorea
08.03.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest gibt erfolgreichen Launch von Trove in Südkorea bekannt (deutsch)
08.03.21
Media and Games Invest announces successful launch of Trove in South Korea
08.03.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest gibt erfolgreichen Launch von Trove in Südkorea bekannt
08.03.21
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Media and Games Invest announces successful launch of Trove in South Korea
05.03.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von First Berlin Equity Resear...
04.03.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von First Berlin Equity Resear...
03.03.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von First Berlin Equity Resear...
26.02.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Year End Report 2020 today at 11:30 CET

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
859
Media and Games Invest
14.05.20
4
Unter der Lupe: Corona-Krise stärkt Gaming-Aktie: Mit noch besseren Aussichten für die Zeit danach –