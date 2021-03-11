 

Meticulous Research Accelerates its Global Expansion by Opening a Subsidiary in California, U.S.

REDDING, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research, a trusted research partner for leading businesses around the world, is pleased to announce the opening of its U.S. entity, Meticulous Market Research, Inc. based in California, U.S. Over the last decade, Meticulous Research has been actively working with a number of clients across the U.S.; through this subsidiary, the company aims to establish a formal entity for conducting its operations in the region.

"We are thrilled to mark this milestone year with expansion into a new geography. We are already serving many business organizations across different industries in the U.S. to provide market intelligence focused towards building revenue transformation strategies. The strategic expansion will exponentially boost our client servicing capabilities as we strive to meet their business needs," said Khushal Bombe, President & CEO of Meticulous Research.

This subsidiary forms the company's second global location, with existing office in India. To accommodate rapid growth and leverage the diverse high-technology talent pool, Meticulous Research also plans on entering the European market by setting up a local entity in the Netherlands and intends to aggressively grow out the U.S. and European entities in the coming years.

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The company is committed towards assisting companies across the globe in exploring high growth and emerging segments/technologies that provide revenue generation and transformation opportunities. Leveraging the talent of some of the best minds in the industry, today, the company is known for reliable, accurate, and real time market intelligence. On an average, Meticulous Research delivers more than 300 projects annually, which helps its customers make informed revenue transformation decisions.

Since its incorporation, Meticulous Research has become one of the leading providers of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The current engagement model is specifically designed to take the customer experience to the next level wherein clients can not only identify growth opportunities, but take advantage of Meticulous Research capabilities to implement their strategic initiatives as well.

About Meticulous Market Research Inc.

Meticulous Market Research Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. based in California, U.S.

