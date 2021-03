Dicerna to Host Webinar on DCR-AUD Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate on March 18, 2021

Dicerna’s management will be joined by guest speaker and therapeutic expert, Henry Kranzler, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. Dr. Kranzler’s research focuses on the genetics and pharmacological treatment of substance dependence, with a particular emphasis on precision addiction medicine.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will host a webinar on its recently announced alcohol use disorder (AUD) candidate, DCR-AUD. The event will take place on March 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Topics will include:

The epidemiology and unmet need in AUD: a focus on pathology, population, worldwide prevalence and the current treatment paradigm

An overview of DCR-AUD and its mechanism targeting ALDH2 in the liver

Discussion of planned Phase 1 clinical trial for DCR-AUD

