 

Dicerna to Host Webinar on DCR-AUD Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate on March 18, 2021

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the Company will host a webinar on its recently announced alcohol use disorder (AUD) candidate, DCR-AUD. The event will take place on March 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dicerna’s management will be joined by guest speaker and therapeutic expert, Henry Kranzler, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. Dr. Kranzler’s research focuses on the genetics and pharmacological treatment of substance dependence, with a particular emphasis on precision addiction medicine.

Topics will include:

  • The epidemiology and unmet need in AUD: a focus on pathology, population, worldwide prevalence and the current treatment paradigm
  • An overview of DCR-AUD and its mechanism targeting ALDH2 in the liver
  • Discussion of planned Phase 1 clinical trial for DCR-AUD

Virtual Event Details

The webinar will be webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021, and may be accessed by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Dicerna website, www.dicerna.com. Pre-registration for the webcast is available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website following the presentation.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary GalXC and GalXC-Plus RNAi technologies, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna’s GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on disease-causing genes in the liver, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology with GalXC-Plus, which expands on the functionality and application of our flagship liver-based GalXC technology, and has the potential to treat diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegenerative diseases and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company’s planned webinar on its recently announced alcohol use disorder (AUD) candidate, DCR-AUD, which may include discussion of the Company’s business and operations, including the discovery, development and commercialization of our product candidates and technologies, and the therapeutic potential thereof, the success of our collaborations with partners and any potential future collaborations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and clinical programs and other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

GalXC and GalXC-Plus are trademarks of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



