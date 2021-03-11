Revlon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended and year ended December 31, 2020.

As Reported net sales were $626.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $699.4 million during the prior-year period, a decline of $72.8 million, or 10.4%. E-commerce net sales increased approximately 39% versus the prior-year period and represented approximately 20% of fourth quarter 2020 net sales, versus approximately 13% in the prior-year period. The Company experienced strong double-digit growth in most regions across its mass, prestige and professional e-commerce businesses. As Reported net sales include approximately $118 million of estimated negative impacts associated with the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the COVID-19 impacts, As Reported net sales increased by $45.2 million, or 6.5%, as compared to the prior-year period.

As Reported operating income was $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $76.7 million during the prior-year period. The lower operating income was driven primarily by the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on net sales, sales mix and higher manufacturing overhead absorption costs along with costs associated with the Company’s various debt refinancing activities. These negative impacts were partially offset by $10.7 million in lower selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), driven in part by cost reductions associated with the Company's restructuring program and additional actions specifically implemented to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operating results. Despite the higher costs associated with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was able to improve its gross margin by160 basis points, driven by cost reductions associated with the Company's restructuring program along with favorable foreign currency impacts. Adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $1.8 million to $75.0 million from $73.2 million in the prior-year period.

As Reported net loss was $233.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $25.8 million net income in the prior-year period. The net loss was driven primarily by a $189.5 million non-cash charge related to an increase in the valuation allowance for the Company's net federal deferred tax assets as well as higher interest expense of $14.4 million. The Adjusted Net Income was $32.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $23.6 million during the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(a) in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $111.8 million, comparable to the prior-year period. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to net sales, the Company was able to improve its Adjusted EBITDA margin to 17.8% during the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 15.7% in the prior-year period. The Company achieved this expansion of Adjusted EBITDA margin through prioritization of brand support focused primarily on e-commerce and priority or lead growth areas, indirect spend control, and the ongoing cost reduction initiatives from the previously announced Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program.

The 2020 Restructuring Program is on track to achieve the previously announced $200 million to $230 million of annualized cost reductions by the end of 2022. The Company achieved $127 million of cost reductions under this program during 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total liquidity of $249.9 million.

During March 2021, the Company extended or refinanced two of its maturing debt facilities: On March 8, 2021, the Company closed an amendment to its 2016 $450 million asset-based revolving credit agreement with Citibank, N.A. as the collateral agent and administrative agent. The amendment, among other things, extends the scheduled maturity of the revolving credit facility thereunder from September 2021 to June 8, 2023. On March 2, 2021, the Company closed on a $75 million asset-based term loan facility with Blue Torch Finance LLC as the collateral agent and administrative agent. The new facility, which is scheduled to mature on March 2, 2024, replaces the 2018 Foreign Asset-Based Term Loan that was scheduled to mature in July 2021. The proceeds of the term loan were used to repay the Company’s 2018 foreign asset-based term loan and fund the Company's ongoing liquidity needs.

As previously announced, the Company's Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation was successfully closed on November 13, 2020, and the 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 and accrued interest were immediately retired with the closure.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we continued to see positive developments tracing back to the transformational initiatives begun in the second half of 2018 to rationalize the business, capture our share of the E-commerce channel, and launch new products in the segments that will add the greatest value to the Company. While these initiatives, including the Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program, were designed with a long-term view of our business, they have also been essential in helping to mitigate the ongoing effects of COVID-19. The impact of our disciplined expense controls and cost cutting measures was reflected in our adjusted EBITDA margin, which improved approximately 200 basis points from last quarter. We also saw yet another sequential improvement in our net sales decline – continuing a trend from the prior two quarters.

"We are seeing signs of broader positive momentum in the business, and with several major 2020 challenges behind us we believe we are well positioned to capture the reemerging opportunities in the beauty industry. We continue to execute against the key pillars of our strategy, including driving growth in our iconic brands of Revlon and Elizabeth Arden, key markets such as China, and accelerating our e-commerce business. This remained our focus throughout 2020 and we are committed to delivering against these plans in 2021," said Debra Perelman, Revlon's President and Chief Executive Officer.

1 The results discussed include the following measures: U.S. GAAP (“As Reported”); and non-GAAP (“Adjusted”), which excludes certain Non-Operating Items and EBITDA Exclusions (as defined in Footnote (a)) from As Reported results. See footnote (a) for further discussion of the Company’s Adjusted measures. Reconciliations of As Reported results to Adjusted results are provided as an attachment to this release. In addition, where indicated, the Company analyzes and presents its results excluding the impact of foreign currency translation (“XFX”). Unless otherwise noted, the discussion is presented on an As Reported basis.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Total Company Results

In calculating Adjusted results, adjustments were made for the Non-Operating Items and the EBITDA Exclusions in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, in each case as described in footnote (a).

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) 2020 2019 As

Reported Adjusted

(*) (USD millions, except per share data) As

Reported Adjusted

(*) As

Reported Adjusted

(*) % Change % Change Net Sales $ 626.6 $ 626.6 $ 699.4 $ 712.6 (10.4) % (12.1) % Gross Profit 366.8 375.5 397.9 411.9 (7.8) % (8.8) % Gross Margin 58.5 % 59.9 % 56.9 % 57.8 % 160bps 210bps Operating Income $ 28.4 $ 75.0 $ 76.7 $ 73.2 (63.0) % 2.5 % Net (Loss) Income (233.8) 32.7 25.8 23.6 N/M 38.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 111.8 111.9 (0.1) % Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share $ (4.37) $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 N/M 38.6 %

(*) Refer to footnote (a) to this Earnings Release for a discussion and reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Net Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Loss per Common Share.

Segment Results

The Company operates in four reporting segments: Revlon; Elizabeth Arden; Portfolio; and Fragrances:

Revlon - The Revlon segment is comprised of the Company's flagship Revlon brands. Revlon segment products are primarily marketed, distributed and sold in the mass retail channel, large volume retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce sites, television shopping, department stores, professional hair and nail salons, one-stop shopping beauty retailers and specialty cosmetic stores in the U.S. and internationally under brands such as Revlon in color cosmetics; Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional in hair color; and Revlon in beauty tools.

- The Revlon segment is comprised of the Company's flagship Revlon brands. Revlon segment products are primarily marketed, distributed and sold in the mass retail channel, large volume retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce sites, television shopping, department stores, professional hair and nail salons, one-stop shopping beauty retailers and specialty cosmetic stores in the U.S. and internationally under brands such as in color cosmetics; and in hair color; and in beauty tools. Elizabeth Arden - The Elizabeth Arden segment is comprised of the Company's Elizabeth Arden branded products. The Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes and sells fragrances, skin care and color cosmetics primarily to prestige retailers, department and specialty stores, perfumeries, boutiques, e-commerce sites, the mass retail channel, travel retailers and distributors, as well as direct sales to consumers via its Elizabeth Arden branded retail stores and elizabetharden.com e-commerce website, in the U.S. and internationally, under brands such as Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference and Skin Illuminating in the Elizabeth Arden skin care brands; and Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea in Elizabeth Arden fragrances.

- The Elizabeth Arden segment is comprised of the Company's Elizabeth Arden branded products. The Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes and sells fragrances, skin care and color cosmetics primarily to prestige retailers, department and specialty stores, perfumeries, boutiques, e-commerce sites, the mass retail channel, travel retailers and distributors, as well as direct sales to consumers via its Elizabeth Arden branded retail stores and elizabetharden.com e-commerce website, in the U.S. and internationally, under brands such as and in the Elizabeth Arden skin care brands; and and in Elizabeth Arden fragrances. Portfolio - The Company’s Portfolio segment markets, distributes and sells a comprehensive line of premium, specialty and mass products primarily to the mass retail channel, hair and nail salons and professional salon distributors in the U.S. and internationally and large volume retailers, specialty and department stores under brands such as Almay and SinfulColors in color cosmetics; American Crew in men’s grooming products (which are also sold direct-to-consumer on its americancrew.com website); CND in nail polishes, gel nail color and nail enhancements; Cutex in nail care products; and Mitchum in anti-perspirant deodorants. The Portfolio segment also includes a multi-cultural hair care line consisting of Creme of Nature hair care products, which are sold in both professional salons and in large volume retailers and other retailers, primarily in the U.S.; and a hair color line under the Llongueras brand (licensed from a third party) that is sold in the mass retail channel, large volume retailers and other retailers, primarily in Spain.

- The Company’s Portfolio segment markets, distributes and sells a comprehensive line of premium, specialty and mass products primarily to the mass retail channel, hair and nail salons and professional salon distributors in the U.S. and internationally and large volume retailers, specialty and department stores under brands such as and in color cosmetics; in men’s grooming products (which are also sold direct-to-consumer on its americancrew.com website); in nail polishes, gel nail color and nail enhancements; in nail care products; and in anti-perspirant deodorants. The Portfolio segment also includes a multi-cultural hair care line consisting of hair care products, which are sold in both professional salons and in large volume retailers and other retailers, primarily in the U.S.; and a hair color line under the brand (licensed from a third party) that is sold in the mass retail channel, large volume retailers and other retailers, primarily in Spain. Fragrances - The Fragrances segment includes the development, marketing and distribution of certain owned and licensed fragrances, as well as the distribution of prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. These products are typically sold to retailers in the U.S. and internationally, including prestige retailers, specialty stores, e-commerce sites, the mass retail channel, travel retailers and other international retailers. The owned and licensed fragrances include brands such as: (i) Juicy Couture (which are also sold direct-to-consumer on its juicycouturebeauty.com website), John Varvatos and AllSaints in prestige fragrances; (ii) Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston and Mariah Carey in celebrity fragrances; and (iii) Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, ‹PS› (logo of former Paul Sebastian brand), Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds in mass fragrances.

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) Net Sales As Reported As Reported (USD millions) 2020 2019 % Change XFX

% Change Revlon $ 205.6 $ 242.7 (15.3) % (16.4) % Elizabeth Arden 181.1 168.0 7.8 % 3.8 % Portfolio 103.2 133.7 (22.8) % (23.4) % Fragrances 136.7 155.0 (11.8) % (12.4) % Total $ 626.6 $ 699.4 (10.4) % (12.0) % Three Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) Segment Profit As Reported As Reported (USD millions) 2020 2019 % Change XFX

% Change Revlon $ 45.1 $ 42.7 5.6 % 4.2 % Elizabeth Arden 21.2 20.5 3.4 % (2.0) % Portfolio 13.5 20.0 (32.5) % (34.5) % Fragrances 32.0 28.7 11.5 % 10.8 % Total $ 111.8 $ 111.9 (0.1) % (2.1) %

Revlon Segment

Revlon segment net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $205.6 million, a $37.1 million or 15.3% (or 16.4% XFX) decrease compared to the prior-year period, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic contributing an estimated $51 million (or $50 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower net sales were driven primarily by Revlon color cosmetics, lower international net sales of Revlon-branded professional products, Revlon ColorSilk hair care, as well as other Revlon-branded hair care, due primarily to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mass retail channel and on salons. This decrease was partially offset by higher net sales of Revlon-branded beauty tools.

Revlon segment profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $45.1 million, compared to $42.7 million in the prior-year period, an increase driven primarily by the segment's lower brand support, lower customer allowances, and lower SG&A expenses, driven by cost reductions achieved through the Company's initiatives designed to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operating results, as well as the Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program. These gains were partially offset by lower net sales and lower gross profit margin.

Elizabeth Arden Segment

Elizabeth Arden segment net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $181.1 million, a $13.1 million or 7.8% (or 3.8% XFX) increase compared to the prior-year period, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting net sales by an estimated $25 million (or $24 million XFX). The higher net sales were driven by Ceramide, Prevage, and the Green and White Tea fragrances, as well as our e-commerce channel, particularly the Company's ElizabethArden.com site, which grew over 70%, as well as in China where net sales grew by approximately 54% in the fourth quarter over the prior-year period. This growth was partially offset by lower net sales of Eight Hour and other Elizabeth Arden-branded color products.

Elizabeth Arden segment profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.2 million, compared to $20.5 million in the prior-year period, an increase primarily due to the segment's higher net sales, partially offset by higher returns and allowances, as well as higher brand support costs.

Portfolio Segment

Portfolio segment net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $103.2 million, a $30.5 million, or 22.8% (or 23.4% XFX) decrease compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $27 million (or $26 million XFX) to the decrease. The decrease in segment net sales was driven primarily by Almay color cosmetics, American Crew men's grooming products, and CND nail products, primarily in North America and EMEA, due, in part, to the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the mass retail channel and salons.

Portfolio segment profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.5 million, compared to $20.0 million in the prior-year period, driven by the segment's lower net sales and lower gross profit margin, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses and brand support expenses, driven by cost reductions achieved through the Company's initiatives designed to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operating results, as well as the Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program.

Fragrances Segment

Fragrances segment net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $136.7 million, an $18.3 million, or 11.8% (or 12.4% XFX) decrease compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $16 million (or $15 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower net sales were driven primarily by the continuing impacts from COVID-19, especially in the U.S. mass retail channel, and certain licensed fragrances.

Fragrances segment profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $32.0 million, compared to $28.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of lower SG&A expenses and brand support expenses, driven by cost reductions achieved through the Company's initiatives designed to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operating results, as well as the Revlon 2020 Restructuring Program, partially offset by the segment's lower net sales and lower gross profit margin.

Geographic Net Sales

Overall, As Reported total net sales decreased by 10.4% (or 12.0% XFX) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the prior-year period, as detailed below by segment for the Company's North America and International Regions.

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (USD millions) 2020

As Reported 2019

As Reported As Reported

% Change As Reported

XFX

% Change Net Sales: Revlon North America $ 115.4 $ 129.3 (10.8) % (10.8) % International 90.2 113.4 (20.5) % (22.8) % Elizabeth Arden North America $ 37.5 $ 36.5 2.7 % 2.7 % International 143.6 131.5 9.2 % 4.0 % Portfolio North America $ 65.1 $ 84.4 (22.9) % (23.0) % International 38.1 49.3 (22.7) % (24.1) % Fragrances North America $ 102.3 $ 110.8 (7.7) % (7.7) % International 34.4 44.2 (22.2) % (24.2) % Total Net Sales $ 626.6 $ 699.4 (10.4) % (12.0) % Total Net Sales Summary North America $ 320.3 $ 361.0 (11.3) % (11.3) % International 306.3 338.4 (9.5) % (12.7) %

Revlon Segment

In North America, Revlon segment net sales of $115.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $13.9 million, or 10.8% (or 10.8% XFX), compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $21 million (or $21 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower net sales in North America were primarily driven by lower net sales of Revlon color cosmetics, Revlon ColorSilk hair care products, and other Revlon-branded hair care products, due to the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the mass retail channel, partially offset by higher net sales of Revlon-branded beauty tools.

In International, Revlon segment net sales of $90.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $23.2 million, or 20.5% (or 22.8% XFX), compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $30 million (or $29 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower International net sales were driven primarily by lower net sales of Revlon color cosmetics and Revlon-branded professional hair-care products.

Elizabeth Arden Segment

In North America, Elizabeth Arden segment net sales of $37.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $1.0 million, or 2.7% (or 2.7% XFX), compared to the prior-year period. COVID-19 impacted net sales by an estimated $4 million (or $4 million XFX) versus the prior-year period. The improved North America net sales were driven by the segment's higher net sales of Prevage skin care products, partially offset by certain other Elizabeth Arden-branded color products, due primarily to the continuing effects of COVID-19 on foot traffic at department stores and in other retail outlets.

In International, Elizabeth Arden segment net sales of $143.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $12.1 million, or 9.2% (or 4.0% XFX), compared to the prior-year period. COVID-19 impacted net sales by an estimated $21 million (or $20 million XFX) versus the prior-year period. The segment's higher international net sales were driven by higher net sales of Ceramide skin care products and the White and Green Tea fragrances, partially offset by lower net sales of Eight Hour skin care products.

Portfolio Segment

In North America, Portfolio segment net sales of $65.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $19.3 million, or 22.9% (or 23.0% XFX), compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $16 million (or $16 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower North America net sales were driven by Almay color cosmetics, primarily due to the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the mass retail channel.

In International, Portfolio segment net sales of $38.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $11.2 million, or 22.7% (or 24.1% XFX), compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $10 million (or $10 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower International net sales were driven primarily by lower net sales of American Crew men's grooming products and CND nail products, primarily in the Company's EMEA region, largely attributable to COVID-19's continuing adverse effects on consumer foot traffic in the mass retail channel.

Fragrances Segment

In North America, Fragrances segment net sales of $102.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $8.5 million, or 7.7% (or 7.7% XFX), compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $8 million (or $8 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower net sales in North America compared to the prior year period were driven primarily by the continuing impacts from COVID-19, especially in the U.S. mass retail channel, resulting in decreased foot traffic.

In International, Fragrances segment net sales of $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by $9.8 million, or 22.2% (or 24.2% XFX), compared to the prior-year period, with COVID-19 contributing an estimated $8 million (or $7 million XFX) to the decrease. The segment's lower international net sales were due to lower net sales of certain licensed fragrances and in the local retail channel, primarily in the Company's EMEA region, due to the continuing impacts from COVID-19, resulting in decreased foot traffic.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities in 2020 was $97.3 million, compared to $68.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase in cash usage was driven primarily by the COVID-related lower net sales. Free cash flow(a) used in 2020 was $107.6 million, compared to $97.3 million used in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow usage was driven by higher operating cash flow usage, due in part to COVID-19's ongoing adverse impacts on the business.

Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $249.9 million of available liquidity, consisting of $97.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $168.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Product Corporation's Amended 2016 Revolving Credit Facility (which had $188.9 million drawn as of such date), less float of approximately $15.2 million.

A key driver of the Company's fourth quarter liquidity was the closure of the previously announced Trademark License Agreement with Helen of Troy on December 22, 2020, which combined and revised the existing licenses that are in place between the two parties. The Trademark License Agreement grants Helen of Troy the exclusive right to use the “Revlon” brand in connection with the manufacture, display, advertising, promotion, labeling, sale, marketing and distribution of certain hair and grooming products until December 31, 2060 (with 3 additional 20-year renewal periods) in exchange for a one-time, upfront cash fee of $72.5 million.

5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer Update

The Company's Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation was successfully closed on November 13, 2020, and the 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 and accrued interest were immediately retired with the closure.

Full Year 2020 Results

As Reported net sales were $1,904.3 million in 2020, compared to $2,419.6 million during the prior year, a decline of 21.3%. The lower net sales were driven primarily by the negative impacts associated with the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. As Reported net sales include approximately $505 million of estimated negative impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This decline was partially offset by approximately 40% higher e-commerce net sales versus the prior year, which represented approximately 16% of full-year 2020 net sales, versus approximately 9% in the prior year. Excluding the COVID-19 impacts, As Reported net sales decreased by $10.8 million compared to the prior year.

As Reported operating loss was $226.3 million in 2020, compared to $60.7 million of income during the prior year. The higher net loss was driven primarily by the $144.1 million non-cash intangible impairment charges and by the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on net sales, sales mix and higher manufacturing overhead absorption and other costs, along with costs associated with the Company’s various debt refinancing activities. These negative impacts were partially offset by $244.8 million in lower SG&A expenses, driven in part by cost reductions associated with the Company's restructuring programs and additional actions specifically implemented to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operating results.

As Reported net loss was $619.0 million in 2020, compared to a $157.7 million net loss in the prior year. The higher net loss was driven primarily by the lower operating income described above, a $189.5 million non-cash charge related to an increase in the valuation allowance for the Company's net federal deferred tax assets during the fourth quarter of 2020, and higher interest expense. The Adjusted Net Loss was $145.8 million in 2020, compared to a $130.3 million Adjusted Net Loss during the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA(a) in 2020 was $240.1 million, compared to $266.1 million in the prior year, a decrease of 9.8% versus the prior year, driven primarily by lower net sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by cost reductions associated with the Company's restructuring program and additional actions specifically implemented to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) 2020 2019 As

Reported Adjusted

(*) (USD millions, except per share data) As

Reported Adjusted

(*) As

Reported Adjusted

(*) % Change % Change Net Sales $1,904.3 $1,908.5 $2,419.6 $2,432.8 (21.3)% (21.6)% Gross Profit 1,043.8 1,089.8 1,367.4 1,385.6 (23.7)% (21.3)% Gross Margin 54.8% 57.1% 56.5% 57.0% -170bps 10bps Operating (Loss) Income $(226.3) $86.4 $60.7 $95.1 N/M (9.1)% Net Loss (619.0) (145.8) (157.7) (130.3) N/M (11.9)% Adjusted EBITDA 240.1 266.1 (9.8)% Diluted Loss per Common Share $(11.59) $(2.73) $(2.97) $(2.45) N/M (11.4)%

(*) Refer to footnote (a) to this Earnings Release for a discussion and reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Net Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Loss per Common Share.

Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (USD millions) 2020 As

Reported 2019 As

Reported As Reported %

Change As Reported

XFX % Change Total Net Sales Summary North America $ 986.7 $ 1,225.7 (19.5 )% (19.3 )% International 917.6 1,193.9 (23.1 )% (18.7 )% Total Net Sales $ 1,904.3 $ 2,419.6 (21.3 )% (19.0 )%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, March 11, 2021, at 8:30 A.M EST to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. Access to the call is available to the public at www.revloninc.com.

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 626.6 $ 699.4 $ 1,904.3 $ 2,419.6 Cost of sales 259.8 301.5 860.5 1,052.2 Gross profit 366.8 397.9 1,043.8 1,367.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 332.7 343.4 1,071.8 1,316.6 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 0.8 3.2 5.0 3.9 Restructuring charges and other, net 4.9 1.2 49.7 12.8 Impairment charges — — 144.1 — Gain on divested assets — (26.6) (0.5) (26.6) Operating income (loss) 28.4 76.7 (226.3) 60.7 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 65.3 50.9 243.3 196.6 Amortization of debt issuance costs 9.0 4.2 26.8 14.6 Gain on early extinguishment of debt, net — — (43.1) — Foreign currency gains, net (15.1) (10.9) (6.0) (1.9) Miscellaneous, net (1.0) 8.8 12.9 16.4 Other expenses 58.2 53.0 233.9 225.7 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (29.8) 23.7 (460.2) (165.0) Provision for income taxes 204.0 3.4 158.8 0.2 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of taxes (233.8) 20.3 (619.0) (165.2) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 5.5 — 7.5 Net (loss) income $ (233.8) $ 25.8 $ (619.0) $ (157.7) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 2.9 (2.4) 10.2 (2.9) Amortization of pension related costs, net of tax 2.1 1.8 11.4 9.0 Pension re-measurement, net of tax (52.1) (19.3) (52.1) (19.3) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net (47.1) (19.9) (30.5) (13.2) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (280.9) $ 5.9 $ (649.5) $ (170.9) Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ (4.37) $ 0.38 $ (11.59) $ (3.11) Discontinued operations — 0.10 — 0.14 Net (loss) income $ (4.37) $ 0.49 $ (11.59) $ (2.97) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 53,488,701 53,153,033 53,401,324 53,081,321 Diluted 53,488,701 53,153,033 53,401,324 53,081,321

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97.1 $ 104.3 Trade receivables, net 352.3 423.4 Inventories, net 462.6 448.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 134.4 135.3 Total current assets 1,046.4 1,111.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 352.0 408.6 Deferred income taxes 25.7 175.1 Goodwill 563.7 673.7 Intangible assets, net 430.8 490.7 Other assets 109.1 121.1 Total assets $ 2,527.7 $ 2,980.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2.5 $ 2.2 Current portion of long-term debt 217.5 288.0 Accounts payable 203.3 251.8 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 420.9 414.9 Total current liabilities 844.2 956.9 Long-term debt 3,105.0 2,906.2 Long-term pension and other post-retirement plan liabilities 212.4 181.2 Other long-term liabilities 228.1 157.5 Total stockholders' deficiency (1,862.0) (1,221.2) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 2,527.7 $ 2,980.6

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (619.0) $ (157.7) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 143.3 162.9 Foreign currency losses from re-measurement (6.0) (1.9) Amortization of debt discount 1.4 1.6 Stock-based compensation amortization 10.4 8.1 Impairment charges 144.1 — Provision (benefit) from deferred income taxes 154.7 (29.8) Amortization of debt issuance costs 26.8 14.6 Gain on divested assets (0.5) (26.6) Pension and other post-retirement cost 4.0 7.2 Gain on early extinguishment of debt, net (43.1) — Paid-in-kind interest expense on the 2020 BrandCo Facilities 10.8 — Change in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 76.7 9.3 Increase (decrease) in inventories (8.4) 74.5 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 8.0 16.8 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (53.1) (73.2) (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (9.9) (42.4) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 71.6 — Pension and other post-retirement plan contributions (9.8) (12.1) Purchases of permanent displays (30.8) (46.2) Other, net 31.5 26.6 Net cash used in operating activities (97.3) (68.3) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (10.3) (29.0) Proceeds from the sale of certain assets — 31.1 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10.3) 2.1 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net decrease in short-term borrowings and overdraft 4.3 (17.3) Borrowings under the 2020 BrandCo Facilities 880.0 — Repurchase of the 5.75% Senior Notes (281.4) — Net borrowings under the Amended 2016 Revolving Credit Facility (133.5) (62.6) Net borrowings (repayments) under the 2019 Term Loan Facility (200.0) 200.0 Repayment under the 2018 Foreign Asset-Based Term Loan (31.4) — Repayments under the 2016 Term Loan Facility (11.5) (18.0) Payment of financing costs (122.0) (15.3) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock and RSUs (1.7) (1.6) Other financing activities (0.3) (0.9) Net cash provided by financing activities 102.5 84.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3.1 (1.1) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2.0) 17.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 104.5 87.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 102.5 $ 104.5 Supplemental schedule of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 238.6 $ 194.6 Income taxes, net of refunds 12.8 9.9 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Non-cash roll-up of participating lenders from the 2016 Term Loan Facility to the 2020 Brandco Facilities $ 846.0 $ — Paid-in-kind debt issuance costs capitalized to the 2020 BrandCo Facilities 29.1 — Paid-in-kind interest capitalized to the 2020 BrandCo Facilities 9.6 — Paid-in-kind fees for the B-2 Loans in the November 5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer 17.5 —

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Reconciliation to net (loss) income: Net (loss) income $ (233.8) $ 25.8 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 5.5 Loss from continuing operations, net of taxes (233.8) 20.3 Interest expense, net 65.3 50.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 9.0 4.2 Foreign currency losses, net (15.1) (10.9) Provision for income taxes 204.0 3.4 Depreciation and amortization 35.0 38.3 Miscellaneous, net (1.0) 8.8 EBITDA $ 63.4 $ 115.0 Non-operating items: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1.8 0.4 Restructuring and related charges 7.4 3.1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 0.8 3.2 Gain on divested assets — (26.6) Financial control remediation and sustainability actions and related charges 1.1 3.6 Excessive coupon redemption — 13.2 COVID-19 charges 11.2 — Capital structure and related charges 26.1 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 111.8 $ 111.9 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Reconciliation to net (loss) income: Net loss $ (619.0) $ (157.7) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 7.5 Loss from continuing operations, net of taxes (619.0) (165.2) Interest expense, net 243.3 196.6 Amortization of debt issuance costs 26.8 14.6 Gain on early extinguishment of debt (43.1) — Foreign currency losses, net (6.0) (1.9) Provision for income taxes 158.8 0.2 Depreciation and amortization 143.3 162.9 Miscellaneous, net 12.9 16.4 EBITDA $ (83.0) $ 223.6 Non-operating items: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 10.4 8.1 Restructuring and related charges 68.7 30.5 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 5.0 3.9 Gain on divested assets (0.5) (26.6) Financial control remediation and sustainability actions and related charges 9.6 13.4 Impairment charges 144.1 — Excessive coupon redemption 4.2 13.2 COVID-19 charges 46.3 — Capital structure and related charges 35.3 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 240.1 $ 266.1

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT PROFIT, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS RECONCILIATION (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Segment Profit: Revlon $ 45.1 $ 42.7 $ 86.5 $ 101.2 Elizabeth Arden 21.2 20.5 39.6 37.6 Portfolio 13.5 20.0 47.4 45.0 Fragrances 32.0 28.7 66.6 82.3 Total Segment Profit/Adjusted EBITDA $ 111.8 $ 111.9 $ 240.1 $ 266.1 Reconciliation to (loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes: (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes $ (29.8) $ 23.7 $ (460.2) $ (165.0) Interest expense, net 65.3 50.9 243.3 196.6 Amortization of debt issuance costs 9.0 4.2 26.8 14.6 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — (43.1) — Foreign currency losses, net (15.1) (10.9) (6.0) (1.9) Miscellaneous, net (1.0) 8.8 12.9 16.4 Operating income (loss) 28.4 76.7 (226.3) 60.7 Non-operating items: Restructuring and related charges 7.4 3.1 68.7 30.5 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 0.8 3.2 5.0 3.9 Gain on divested assets — (26.6) (0.5) (26.6) Financial control remediation and sustainability actions and related charges 1.1 3.6 9.6 13.4 Impairment charges — — 144.1 — Excessive coupon redemption — 13.2 4.2 13.2 COVID-19 charges 11.2 — 46.3 — Capital structure and related charges 26.1 — 35.3 — Adjusted Operating income (loss) 75.0 73.2 86.4 95.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1.8 0.4 10.4 8.1 Depreciation and amortization 35.0 38.3 143.3 162.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111.8 $ 111.9 $ 240.1 $ 266.1

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET SALES RECONCILIATION (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Segment Net Sales Revlon $ 205.6 $ 242.7 $ 688.4 $ 958.8 Elizabeth Arden 181.1 168.0 463.5 520.0 Portfolio 103.2 133.7 401.3 487.8 Fragrances 136.7 155.0 351.1 453.0 Total Segment Net Sales $ 626.6 $ 699.4 $ 1,904.3 $ 2,419.6 Non-operating items: Excessive coupon redemption — 13.2 4.2 13.2 Total Adjusted Net Sales $ 626.6 $ 712.6 $ 1,908.5 $ 2,432.8

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross Profit $ 366.8 $ 397.9 $ 1,043.8 $ 1,367.4 Non-operating items: COVID-19 charges 8.7 — 35.7 — Excessive coupon redemption — 13.2 4.2 13.2 Financial control remediation and sustainability actions and related charges — — 6.1 — Restructuring and related charges — 0.8 — 5.0 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 375.5 $ 411.9 $ 1,089.8 $ 1,385.6

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Reconciliation to net loss and diluted loss per share: Net (loss) income $ (233.8) $ 25.8 Non-operating items (after-tax): Restructuring and related charges 9.4 2.4 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 1.7 2.5 Gain on divested assets (0.1) (20.0) Financial control remediation and sustainability actions and related charges 3.2 2.8 Impairment charges (3.6) — Excessive coupon redemption 0.9 10.1 COVID-19 charges 37.5 — Capital structure and related charges 28.0 — Valuation allowance on net federal deferred tax assets 189.5 — Adjusted net income $ 32.7 $ 23.6 Net (loss) income: Diluted (loss) income per common share (4.37) 0.49 Adjustment to diluted (loss) income per common share 4.98 (0.05) Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.44 U.S. GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 53,488,701 53,153,033 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Reconciliation to net loss and diluted loss per share: Net loss $ (619.0) $ (157.7) Non-operating items (after-tax): Restructuring and related charges 57.9 24.0 Acquisition, integration and divestiture costs 5.0 3.0 Gain on divested assets (0.5) (20.0) Financial control remediation and sustainability actions and related charges 9.6 10.3 Impairment charges 127.1 — Excessive coupon redemption 4.2 10.1 COVID-19 charges 45.1 — Capital structure and related charges 35.3 — Valuation allowance on net federal deferred tax assets 189.5 — Adjusted net loss $ (145.8) $ (130.3) Net loss: Diluted loss per common share (11.59) (2.97) Adjustment to diluted loss per common share 8.86 0.52 Adjusted diluted loss per common share $ (2.73) $ (2.45) U.S. GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 53,401,324 53,081,321

REVLON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (dollars in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Reconciliation to net cash used in operating activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (97.3) $ (68.3) Less capital expenditures (10.3) (29.0) Free cash flow $ (107.6) $ (97.3)

