Benjamin F. duPont to Retire from MSCI Board

Mr. duPont currently serves on, and until his retirement will continue to serve on, the Compensation and Talent Management Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced that director Benjamin F. duPont notified the Company of his decision to retire from the MSCI Inc. Board of Directors (the “Board”) and not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

“Ben has been integral to MSCI’s success, having joined the Board shortly after MSCI’s IPO at the end of 2007,” said Henry A. Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During his 13-year tenure, Ben helped us shape our business strategy and build a track record of successful innovations, especially with respect to technology-driven solutions. The Board and management benefited from his expertise and counsel in fostering the “owner-operator” and entrepreneurial mindset that defines our culture and developing programs to cultivate our talent, maximize employee engagement, advance our performance culture and promote diversity, equality and inclusion across our Company,” added Mr. Fernandez.

“On behalf of the Company and my fellow directors, I sincerely thank Ben for his sound guidance and valuable contributions to MSCI. We are deeply grateful for his friendship and collaboration over the years and wish him well in his future endeavors,” concluded Mr. Fernandez.

The Board is expected to reduce the size of the Board to nine members, effective concurrent with Mr. duPont’s retirement immediately following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, scheduled for April 27, 2021.

