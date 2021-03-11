Conference call information re BW Ideol AS contemplated private placement and subsequent admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR REPUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR REPUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

With reference to stock exchange release dated 11 March 2021.

Conference call information

The Company will host a conference call at 14:00 (CET) today. The presentation will be given by CEO of BW Offshore Marco Beenen and CEO of BW Ideol Paul de la Guérivière.

Please dial one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 2195 6342



Singapore: +65 31591097



United Kingdom: +44 2037696819



United States: +1 6467870157

PIN Code for all countries: 885591

You can also follow the presentation via webcast available on:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwideol/20210311_presentation/

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

Important Notice

This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws.

The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering or its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this announcement will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act.