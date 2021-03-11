 

The Balancing Act on Lifetime to Feature ENPP1 Deficiency

Educational Episode to Highlight Symptoms of ENPP1 Deficiency and the Importance of Early Diagnosis

BOSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of disorders of abnormal mineralization, announced today that ENPP1 deficiency will be featured on The Balancing Act as part of the show’s recurring “Behind the Mystery of Rare and Genetic Diseases” series to raise awareness for this rare, debilitating, and life-threatening mineralization disease for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

The episode will feature Janine Hicks, a patient living with ENPP1 deficiency; her parents, Donna and Peter Hicks; and Professor Zulf Mughal, a treating physician and researcher and Consultant in Pediatric Bone Disorders, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. The segment will cover scientific and medical aspects of ENPP1 deficiency, the importance of making an accurate diagnosis, and the daily challenges faced by patients and families living with this debilitating disease.

“Many rare diseases like ENPP1 deficiency are not easily recognized or well-understood and patients face long delays in getting an accurate diagnosis. It is our hope that this segment will increase awareness of this devastating disease so that patients can receive an accurate diagnosis and appropriate medical treatment as we work to develop a therapy to treat patients who currently lack options,” said Axel Bolte, co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Inozyme. “We are extremely grateful to Janine, Donna, Peter, and Dr. Mughal for telling this powerful story and bringing a voice to the many challenges that patients and families dealing with ENPP1 deficiency face every day.”

“At GACI Global, we provide information about the complications that can occur with ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency and seek to bring hope to families impacted by these rare and life-threatening conditions,” said Christine O’Brien and Liz Molloy, co-presidents of GACI Global. “Our mission is to raise awareness of these rare conditions through research and education, so we welcomed this opportunity to work with Inozyme on this initiative. We, too, are grateful for everyone’s participation in the development of this segment.”

