Aspo Oyj
Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
March 11, 2021 at 14:30
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas
Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vehmas Tatu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210311133604_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: GIFT, DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 19,938 Unit price: EUR
(2): Volume: 22,852 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 42,790 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare