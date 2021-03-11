 

- Advantages of compound semiconductors over silicon-based technology, rise in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer in LED technology, and developing trends toward compound semiconductor wafers in the automotive industry drive the global Audio DSP market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Audio DSP Market By Type (Discrete and Integrated) and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global audio DSP industry generated $11.06 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $23.43 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Advantages of compound semiconductors over silicon-based technology, rise in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer in LED technology, and developing trends toward compound semiconductor wafers in the automotive industry drive the global Audio DSP market. However, high-cost related to compound semiconductor materials and components hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emerging usage of compound semiconductors in smart technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Global lockdown has immensely impacted the market with major loss of business and revenue, owing to shutdown of manufacturing units in the region.
  • However, the government bodies in various regions have now issued several relaxations on the current regulations, thereby allowing the industries to reinitiate their businesses. This is anticipated to aid the Audio DSP market to recoup soon.

The integrated segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the integrated segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than four fifths of the global audio DSP market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to high demand for consumer electronics. However, the discrete segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing trends towards standalone manufacturing.

