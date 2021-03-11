 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montalado, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Montalado, a new, gated community located in highly desirable Northwest Las Vegas. The new neighborhood is situated on West Ann Road just off Interstate 215, providing easy access to the area’s job centers and the Las Vegas Strip. The community is also close to Downtown Summerlin as well as outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Montalado, its latest new-home community in Northwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Montalado showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,100 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Montalado’s ideal location between Interstates 215 and 95 provides easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employers,” said Brian Kunec, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new gated community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin and outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston. As with other KB Home communities, Montalado provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Montalado sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



