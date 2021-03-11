Hello Pal Announces Website Outage Following Dogecoin Announcement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, reports shortly after the news release on February 8 th concerning its proposed investment into a dedicated Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) mining facility and mining rigs, it's website suffered a temporary outage due to server overload.

The Company had announced an acquisition of a 15% interest in a dedicated Dogecoin and Litecoin mining facility, as well as an acquisition of an initial 51% of at least 12,500 mining rigs dedicated to mining Dogecoin and Litecoin, with options to increase its interest in both acquisitions, with the latter to 100%. The mining facility is believed to be the largest dedicated Dogecoin/Litecoin mining facility in the world, with the ability to house 90,000 mining rigs and have a capacity of 70MW, and the mining rigs are believed to account for 3-5% of the Dogecoin/Litecoin hashrate in the world and which would make it the world's third largest Dogecoin/Litecoin miner.

Following this news release, the Company's website at www.hellopal.com experienced an unprecedented surge in traffic of over 1000%, resulting in the website server being overloaded and causing a temporary outage. Fortunately, its apps, in particular its flagship app Hello Pal and livestreaming services, were not adversely affected despite also experiencing a sharp increase in traffic. The website outage was resolved and suitable adjustments have been made to server capacity to reduce the possibility of similar outages in the future.

"The sharp increase in activity on our website and the Hello Pal app validates the clear position we have taken on Dogecoin as well as on cryptocurrency in general," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company.

The recently announced proposed acquisitions of Dogecoin/Litecoin-related assets are expected to help the Company play a significant role in the Dogecoin/Litecoin community, as well as to further its overall cryptocurrency strategy in relation to building its international community of users. In addition, the Company also expects the acquisitions to prove to be a good investment.