New Private Label, Specialty Athleisure Brand, FLX, Now Available at Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced the availability of its first private label, specialty athleisure brand, FLX, in more than 300 Kohl’s stores and online at Kohls.com. FLX is a modern, sustainably-focused brand for both women and men featuring size-inclusive, stylish active and casual separates made with high-quality performance fabrics and functional details. FLX balances smart, relevant style with functional performance, comfort and sustainability, making it the perfect choice for whatever the day holds.

“As consumers continue to gravitate toward active and casual offerings, we saw an opportunity to introduce a private label athleisure brand to offer fashion-forward, high-quality products at a great value to our 65 million customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Our teams were focused on building a brand driven by style, performance and comfort, and sustainability, and we are excited to debut FLX, which marries these components seamlessly for our customers. The addition of FLX demonstrates our continued commitment to growing our active business and evolving our brand portfolio to meet the needs of today’s consumer.”

The FLX collection, featuring both core items and a rotation of seasonally relevant merchandise, is rooted in the following core tenants:

  • Style: FLX is designed to meet the active and athleisure needs of both women and men with an emphasis on the themes of active and outdoor, travel and leisure, and urban and commuter. The size-inclusive assortment, featuring plus size and big and tall, offers customers premium active and casual apparel – including leggings, joggers, tees, and sweatshirts – as well as trendy commuter styles such as dresses, button downs, blazers, and jackets.
  • Performance and Comfort: All FLX products are made with high-quality performance fabrics and functional details, including Affirmation and Ascent fabrics that offer built in stretch and compression, along with performance wool blend that integrates UPF, wicking and comfort stretch.
  • Sustainability: Designed with sustainability at its core, the entire FLX collection was made using sustainable methods and materials in every product including sustainably sourced materials such as BCI cotton, recycled polyester, recycled nylon, cleaner solutions like BlueSign Certified Fabric, and organic cotton.

The launch of FLX is the latest step in Kohl’s execution of its new strategic framework to become the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle and the company’s continued effort to grow its Active category from 20 percent to at least 30 percent of its business. FLX complements Kohl’s existing private and national brand portfolio, which includes active and outdoor brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, Columbia, and Eddie Bauer, and casual brands such as Lands’ End, Levi’s and Sonoma Goods for Life.

