 

HireQuest Sets Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand and temporary staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Date:

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-545-0320

International dial-in number:

1-973-528-0016

Entry Code:

904518

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/40349 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest’s website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through April 8, 2021.

Toll-free replay number:

1-877-481-4010

International replay number:

1-919-882-2331

Replay Passcode:

40349

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, and Snelling franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 180 franchisee-owned offices in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 50,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, travel, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.



