McAfee Receives Top Honors and Recognition within Channel Industry, Including CRN Coolest Cloud Companies

McAfee was recognized in three separate awards from CRN, including CRN Coolest Cloud Companies 2021 , an annual list highlighting the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage, and software. Specifically, McAfee was chosen as one of the “ 20 Coolest Cloud Security Vendors ,” calling attention to MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) and its industry-first integration of remote-browser isolation (RBI) technology to further help enterprises implement a SASE solution faster and protect themselves against growing threats.

McAfee today announced it has won several awards from CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , honoring McAfee’s leadership and pledge to make the world a safer place with its cybersecurity solutions, innovations and initiatives.

McAfee was also included on CRN’s 2021 Security 100, which advises the technologies and vendors organizations can rely on in today’s crowded and complex market. McAfee is featured in the Endpoint Security category, validating its innovative endpoint security technology, which includes MVISION XDR and offers unprecedented, industry-leading actionable intelligence to manage attack lifecycles before and after an attack leveraging endpoint, network and third party telemetry and MVISION CNAPP, which delivers comprehensive data protection, threat prevention, governance and compliance for cloud-native application lifecycle.

Kathleen Curry, senior vice president, Global Enterprise Channels at McAfee, was named one of CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs. Joining McAfee in April 2020, Curry was acknowledged for her contributions expanding McAfee’s partner program initiatives to reward partners for servicing customers in line with their modern needs and consumption preferences. This includes spearheading McAfee’s "channel first" initiative and ethos, aimed to better empower McAfee’s channel partner community and increase their profitability, while at the same time optimizing the end customer experience by scaling through McAfee’s channels and partners.

“We are proud to be recognized multiple times by CRN as a significant player in the cybersecurity industry providing trusted solutions and leadership for organizations seeking valuable partners to support their ever-changing security needs,” said Kathleen Curry, senior vice president, Global Enterprise Channels, McAfee. “Our work is far from over as threats continue to increase in both quantity and sophistication. These wins further substantiate our commitment to providing the channel community what they need to successfully address the current and future challenges they may face.”

