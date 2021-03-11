 

UroGen Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 18, 2021

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021, prior to the open of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast
 The webcast will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://investors.urogen.com. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Dial-In Information
 Live (U.S. / Canada): (855) 765-5685
Live (International): (615) 247-5916
Confirmation number: 9043018

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
 UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.



Wertpapier


05.03.21
UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
23.02.21
UroGen Pharma Announces March 2021 Conference Schedule