 

Incyte Announces Data from Multiple Programs Within its Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts from across its oncology portfolio will be presented during Week 1 of the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, held virtually from April 10-15, 2021.

“At AACR 2021, we look forward to sharing clinical and pre-clinical data from INCB106385, our novel A2A/A2B adenosine receptor antagonist, and INCA00186, our novel CD73 monoclonal antibody—both of which highlight our ongoing efforts targeting the adenosine pathway. Presentations at the congress will also feature updated data from our LIMBER development program, including results from our Phase 2 combination study of ruxolitinib, a janus kinase (JAK1/JAK2) inhibitor, and parsaclisib, a potent, highly selective oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ),” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte, adding, “We further look forward to sharing clinical and pre-clinical data on these and other targeted and immuno-oncology therapies in the Incyte portfolio.”

Key abstracts from Incyte-sponsored and partner programs include:

Targeted Therapy

Addition of Parsaclisib (INCB050465), a PI3Kδ Inhibitor, in Patients with Suboptimal Response to Ruxolitinib: A Phase 2 Study in Patients with Myelofibrosis (Abstract #CT162, Session: Phase II Clinical Trials.)

The LSD1 Inhibitor INCB059872 is a Possible Therapeutic Option for Venetoclax-Resistant AML (Abstract #1134, Session: Epigenetic Targets.)

Accurate Detection of MET Exon 14 Skipping Using Liquid Biopsy Assay in NSCLC Patients in the GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study1 (Abstract # LB056, Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating DNA.)

Immuno-Oncology

Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of INCB106385, a Novel A2A/A2B Adenosine Receptor Antagonist, as a Cancer Immunotherapy (Abstract #LB157, Session: Immune Checkpoints.)

Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of INCA00186, a Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Antagonist of CD73, as a Cancer Immunotherapy (Abstract #LB174, Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies.)

All presentation sessions will be available on demand beginning April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, through June 21, 2021. Full session details and listings for oral and e-poster presentations are available online via the AACR 2021 program: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325.

About Incyte
 Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from the Company’s or partner company’s ongoing clinical development pipeline, and whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, its presentation plans for the upcoming AACR meeting and its goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain and other third-party providers, and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; [the Company’s dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners;] and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Novartis-sponsored abstract.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incyte Announces Data from Multiple Programs Within its Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts from across its oncology portfolio will be presented during Week 1 of the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, held virtually from April 10-15, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction
Total and Microsoft Partner to Drive Digital Innovation and Net Zero Goals
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With ...
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (VSC) und Biotest (BIO3) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
10.03.21
Biotech Report: Vita34 (VSC) und Biotest (BIO3) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
08.03.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Biotest (BIO3) fest, Evotec (EVT) korrigieren
02.03.21
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) und Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
01.03.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und MorphoSys (MOR) fest; US-Sektor zieht an
26.02.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) legen zu; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) leichter
26.02.21
Incyte meldet die von der Europäischen Arzneimittelagentur erteilte Validierung seines Marktzulassungsantrags für Retifanlimab als Behandlung für Patienten mit Plattenepithelkarzinom des Analkanals (SCAC)
26.02.21
Incyte Announces the Validation by the European Medicines Agency of its Marketing Authorization Application for Retifanlimab as a Treatment for Patients with Squamous Cell Anal Carcinoma (SCAC)
25.02.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und Evotec (EVT) sehr fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidiert
22.02.21
Incyte Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of sNDA for Jakafi (ruxolitinib) as a Treatment for Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
23
Incyte Corporation - The Next Step