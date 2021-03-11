Incyte Announces Data from Multiple Programs Within its Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

“At AACR 2021, we look forward to sharing clinical and pre-clinical data from INCB106385, our novel A2A/A2B adenosine receptor antagonist, and INCA00186, our novel CD73 monoclonal antibody—both of which highlight our ongoing efforts targeting the adenosine pathway. Presentations at the congress will also feature updated data from our LIMBER development program, including results from our Phase 2 combination study of ruxolitinib, a janus kinase (JAK1/JAK2) inhibitor, and parsaclisib, a potent, highly selective oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ),” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte, adding, “We further look forward to sharing clinical and pre-clinical data on these and other targeted and immuno-oncology therapies in the Incyte portfolio.”

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts from across its oncology portfolio will be presented during Week 1 of the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, held virtually from April 10-15, 2021.

Key abstracts from Incyte-sponsored and partner programs include:

Targeted Therapy

Addition of Parsaclisib (INCB050465), a PI3Kδ Inhibitor, in Patients with Suboptimal Response to Ruxolitinib: A Phase 2 Study in Patients with Myelofibrosis (Abstract #CT162, Session: Phase II Clinical Trials.)

The LSD1 Inhibitor INCB059872 is a Possible Therapeutic Option for Venetoclax-Resistant AML (Abstract #1134, Session: Epigenetic Targets.)

Accurate Detection of MET Exon 14 Skipping Using Liquid Biopsy Assay in NSCLC Patients in the GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study1 (Abstract # LB056, Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating DNA.)

Immuno-Oncology

Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of INCB106385, a Novel A2A/A2B Adenosine Receptor Antagonist, as a Cancer Immunotherapy (Abstract #LB157, Session: Immune Checkpoints.)

Discovery and Preclinical Characterization of INCA00186, a Humanized Monoclonal Antibody Antagonist of CD73, as a Cancer Immunotherapy (Abstract #LB174, Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies.)

All presentation sessions will be available on demand beginning April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, through June 21, 2021. Full session details and listings for oral and e-poster presentations are available online via the AACR 2021 program: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from the Company’s or partner company’s ongoing clinical development pipeline, and whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, its presentation plans for the upcoming AACR meeting and its goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain and other third-party providers, and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; [the Company’s dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners;] and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Novartis-sponsored abstract.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005271/en/