 

 Henry Schein Cares Foundation Launches Next Phase of the ‘Wearing is Caring’ Campaign and Announces New Support for Special Olympics

The Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc. (HSCF), in partnership with The UPS Foundation, has launched the second phase of its ‘Wearing is Caring’ campaign, focusing on raising awareness about the integral connection between oral health and systemic wellness. Poor oral health has been found to negatively impact overall health, and is significantly associated with chronic disease, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, and stroke.

To raise awareness about this issue, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation is supporting select local Special Olympics Programs in Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi with funding towards Special Olympics Healthy Athletes programs, which provide health screenings and education in eight different disciplines, including oral health, for Special Olympics athletes. These types of programs offer an integrated ‘total health’ model.

Special Olympics Special Smiles, the dentistry portion of the Healthy Athletes program, fills a need for people with intellectual disabilities (ID) and offers a complete dental history, education about the importance of good oral hygiene habits, and a dental exam. At Special Smiles, trained clinicians assess several indicators of oral health including mouth pain, untreated tooth decay, and gingival signs. They provide treatment, mouthguards, fluoride varnish as needed, and referrals for follow-up care. After athletes received care through Special Smiles:

  • 67% no longer had mouth pain;
  • 25% no longer had untreated tooth decay; and
  • 30% of athletes no longer needed urgent referrals.

The Special Smiles program is integrated within the broader Healthy Athletes program affording children and adults with intellectual disabilities holistic health care, which improves patient outcomes and reduces the overall cost of care. In addition to program benefits of the athletes receiving care, there are benefits for participating health care students and professionals. Through training and hands-on experience at screenings, students and professionals increase their knowledge of best practices in caring for, and communicating with, people with intellectual disabilities, which advances cultural competency and reduces health equity gaps.

