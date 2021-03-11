PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and BioVectra Enter into Supply Agreement to Support Development and Commercialization of Bentracimab

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, and BioVectra Inc., an innovative global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a commercial scale supply agreement for the production of bentracimab, PhaseBio’s lead product candidate currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier clinical trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta (ticagrelor).

Under the terms of the agreement, BioVectra will provide its integrated CDMO services for the manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of bentracimab for use in PhaseBio’s ongoing global clinical trials and for global commercial use upon regulatory approval. Utilizing a cost-efficient, E.coli-based manufacturing process at its manufacturing site in Windsor, Nova Scotia, BioVectra recently completed the first GMP run of bentracimab at commercial scale. Going forward, PhaseBio plans to integrate API manufactured at commercial scale at BioVectra into the ongoing Phase 2b and Phase 3 REVERSE-IT clinical trials to support global regulatory filings.

“As we prepare for the next phase of growth for bentracimab, we’re pleased to sign this agreement with BioVectra for the commercial supply and development of our novel reversal agent,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. “Having recently expanded our global Phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial into Canada and the European Union, and with other countries on the horizon, the signing of this agreement and the completion of our first commercial-scale manufacturing run are important steps as we continue preparing our regulatory filings and commercialization efforts for bentracimab. We believe BioVectra will be an excellent partner as we move down the path of developing and potentially commercializing the first specific antiplatelet reversal agent for ticagrelor.”