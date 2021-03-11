American-Made & All-New, BYD K8M 35-Foot Electric Bus Aces FTA Bus Reliability Test

BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Thursday its American-built and all-new K8M, an innovative 35-foot zero-emission public transit bus, set a high scoring record in the Federal Transit Administration Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pa.

BYD K8M (Photo: Business Wire)

The K8M record-setting performance included high marks in structural durability, reliability, maintainability, and safety. As a result, U.S. transit agencies can confidently use FTA funding to buy the K8M.

“We set a new benchmark and record for the entire American electric bus industry,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President. “The Altoona test results prove the K8M will give our customers the best reliability and lowest maintenance costs they deserve and demand. I’m very proud of our team, and I’m extremely happy that our customers will benefit when they deploy the top bus in its class.”

The innovative K8M, a state-of-the-art transit bus, is 35 feet in length and can seat up to 33 passengers. The highly reliable and safe K8M electric bus is equipped with an up to 435kWh LFP battery and can be fully charged within 3 hours.

The popular BYD 35-foot electric bus is already in revenue service with several agencies across America, including LINK Transit in Wenatchee, Washington; Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority in Georgia; Baton Rouge’s Capital Area Transit System; the Vineyard Transit Authority of Massachusetts resort community of Martha’s Vineyard; the Regional Transit Authority of Central Maryland; and California’s Fresno County Rural Transit Agency.

BYD now offers four low-floor transit buses with Altoona certification with the K8M joining the 30-foot K7M, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot articulated K11M. All of BYD’s zero-emission buses not only meet, but also exceed FTA Buy America requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.

BYD is the first battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second-chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment. In addition, in partnership with SMART Local 105 and Antelope Valley College, BYD set up an apprenticeship program, improving production quality and efficiency and giving employees valuable skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.

BYD offers the widest range of battery-electric bus and coach models in the United States, ranging from 23-foot motor coaches on up to the 60-foot K11M and 45-foot double-decker C10MS.

When it comes to zero-emission transportation, BYD brings innovation and cutting-edge technologies to forward-thinking communities and private enterprises.

ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

