Cheniere Partners Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All of its 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2025

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 10, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.250% Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) and solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the “consent solicitation”) to the proposed amendment to the indenture with respect to the Notes.

The terms and conditions of the tender offer and consent solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 25, 2021.