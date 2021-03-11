Cheniere Partners Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All of its 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2025
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 10, 2021 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.250% Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) and solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) from holders of the Notes (the “consent solicitation”) to the proposed amendment to the indenture with respect to the Notes.
The terms and conditions of the tender offer and consent solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated February 25, 2021.
The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (the "Early Tender Notes"), as well as the percent of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding constituting Early Tender Notes, is set forth in the table below. The consideration being offered for any such Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase in the tender offer and consent solicitation is also set forth in the table below:
|
Series
|
CUSIP
|
Aggregate
|
Aggregate
|
Percent of
|
Tender
|
Early
|
Total
|
5.250% Notes due 2025
|
16411QAB7
U16353AA9
|
$1,500,000,000
|
$741,572,000
|
49.44%
|
$977.27
|
$50.00
|
$1,027.27
|
(1)
|
Per $1,000 principal amount of Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase by Cheniere Partners. Excludes accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase as described below.
